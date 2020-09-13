D.C. Digest: In 2020 twist, Inhofe complains about Democrats not letting Republicans spend money

Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined legislation creating a temporary payroll tax holiday through the end of the year. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, favored to win a 10th term in November, told Roll Call that COVID-19 has caused him to cut back on constituent events and left him feeling “more out of touch with my own district than I ever have during my congressional career.” ... Inhofe signed onto a Republican letter to Attorney General William Barr expressing concern about what they said has been an increase in targeted attacks on law enforcement officers. ... Independent watchdog Center for Responsive Politics reports at least 30 candidates for federal office have spent $1 million or more of their own money on their campaigns.