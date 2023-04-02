Energized: Oklahoma’s House delegation was, not unexpectedly, effusive in its support of H.R. 1, the Republican majority’s sprawling energy bill the Senate is unlikely to consider.

Called the Lower Energy Costs Act, it is primarily an oil and gas industry wish list that includes a severe pruning of the permitting process, relicensing of the Keystone XL pipeline, forcing more oil and gas leases on federal land, reducing offshore drilling fees and limiting the chief executive’s control of cross-border pipeline projects.

Proponents say it will lower consumer costs, but critics say they doubt it will, especially in the long run, and claim it’s mainly a sweetheart deal for fossil fuels.

House Republicans know the Democrat-led Senate won’t hear H.R. 1 but are hoping to score messaging points and gain leverage in negotiations that will lead to viable legislation.

“We gave this bill number one because it is our top priority — it’s also just the first step,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, whose successful amendment registered disapproval of proposed administration tax increases for oil and gas companies. “We will continue to push policies that empower domestic energy producers.”

Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen said the bill will “increase our domestic energy production, reverse President Biden’s woke climate policies, and lower costs for American families.”

“The Biden administration has logjammed American energy projects in government regulatory purgatory and enacted policies that have led to the dependence of energy from foreign adversaries — all leading to higher prices for America’s families and communities,” said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas.

Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice was responsible for some of the bill’s language dealing with Bureau of Land Management leasing.

Endangered: Senate Republicans put a Biden administration rule dealing with endangered species on their own endangered list.

Oklahoma’s U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming filed a Congressional Review Act resolution to narrow the definition of “habitat” to one adopted during the final year of the Trump administration.

“The Critical Habitat rule gives the Biden Administration free rein to interpret any geographic area across the country — not just the one a listed species currently occupies — as a ‘critical habitat’ in need of federal protection,” said Lankford in a joint press release. “This … potentially impacts landowners, a variety of industries crucial to Oklahoma, jobs, and existing wildlife recovery efforts nationwide.”

Enraged: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Bernie Sanders got into it during a hearing on union-busting by Starbucks.

Mullin used his time to defend Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz, whose company recently was found guilty of “egregious and widespread misconduct” in trying to prevent unionization of employees in Buffalo, New York, and to attack Sanders as a hypocrite.

“I take offense to the chairman pointing out that all CEOs are corrupt because they’re millionaires … (when Sanders and his) wife have a wealth of over $8 million,” Mullin, who according to Senate documents is worth as much as $75 million, told Sanders.

“You’ve made more misstatements in a shorter period of time than I have ever heard,” said an agitated Sanders. “If I’m worth $8 million, that’s good news to me. I’m not aware of it. That’s a lie.”

Sanders also denied calling all millionaires corrupt and said the purpose of the hearing was illegal labor practices, not anyone’s wealth.

Forbes estimated Sanders’ net worth at $2.5 million four years ago, mostly from book sales. Since then he’s published the bestseller “It’s Okay to be Angry About Capitalism.” His most recent Senate financial report, filed almost a year ago, lists assets of up to $1.4 million but does not include homes or other property or publishing royalties.

Since joining the HELP Committee in January, Mullin has established himself as a critic of labor unions and defender of management and what Republicans like to call job creators.

Engaged: Hern, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, downplayed the possibility of the federal government’s defaulting on payments because Congress will not raise the debt limit.

“We’re going to pay our debts,” Hern told The Hill. “I think it’s obvious that when you are the currency of the world, you cannot not pay your debt holders. That would be a prescription for disaster.”

Dots and dashes: Mullin and Lankford voted against repeal of authorizations of use of military force adopted in 1990 and 2003. … Lankford was also involved in a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. … Brecheen complained that too many “able bodied” Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Aid Program (food stamps) recipients do not work. … Lankford was among Republican senators moving to restore full expensing of business equipment, a provision that was included in the 2017 tax bill but is due to sunset. … Mullin backed efforts to create an exemption to the federal tort claim caps for military personnel victimized by medical malpractice. … Offshore bookmaker Betonline is giving 7-1 odds that former President Donald Trump moves to Russia before 2025.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World