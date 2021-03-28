D.C. Digest: High energy week for Oklahoma's U.S. Senators

Nuclear option: Achieving zero emissions by 2050 would likely require dozens or even hundreds of new nuclear plants in the United States, leaders in that industry told U.S. Sen. James Lankford during a Senate hearing.
“We operate basically a hundred gigawatts of plants now in the United States that were built between 1960 and 1995,” said J. Clay Sell, chief executive officer of X-energy and deputy energy secretary during the George W. Bush administration.
“We’re talking about doing a multiple of that between now and 2050 in order to get close to achieving the kind of decarbonization goals that you outlined in your question,” Sells said, responding to Lankford.
Most zero-emission plans include some degree of reliance on nuclear power, which has been largely out of favor since the Chernobyl disaster of 1986 and the 1979 partial meltdown and radiation leak at Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island.
Nuclear proponents maintain that improved design and technology make newer reactor models much safer.
Pumping gas: Sen. Jim Inhofe resumed his long campaign to increase U.S. liquefied natural gas exports by joining other oil and gas state Republicans in legislation to lift restrictions on sales to countries without favored nation status.
Inhofe and his allies are selling their bill as environmentally friendly, arguing that it would lower emissions globally by reducing the use of dirtier fuels.
But while natural gas may be cleaner and more efficient than coal, its production and consumption does produce greenhouse gases.
Scientific American: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, called for doubling basic research over the next 10 years.
“America’s global leadership has always been driven by our scientific and technological superiority,” Lucas said. “But that leadership is being challenged now by the Chinese Communist Party. Doubling our investment in basic and early-stage research is unquestionably what’s needed for a clean economy that stays ahead of foreign competition.”
Long count: Lankford let Census Bureau officials know he’s not happy about delays in getting 2020 Census redistricting data to states.
Census officials have said complications caused by COVID-19 stretched out the time needed to collect the information, some of which was supposed to be delivered to then-President Trump in December. Redistricting data was supposed to be sent to the states by the end of April.
Instead, officials say the bureau won’t ship that data until September, which has already caused Oklahoma to plan a fall special session to redistrict ahead of the 2022 elections.
Lankford said the situation creates potential legal problems for the state and that the delay is “jeopardizing states’ efforts to redraw their districts in time for state and federal elections.”
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Lankford both voted to extend the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to businesses that keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic, but Lankford was disappointed that his amendments to bar Planned Parenthood from the program and to adjust calculations for some businesses didn’t survive. … Lankford and other Senate Republicans urged the administration to quickly reach a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom. … Inhofe joined bipartisan legislation to increase trade with Africa. … U.S. policy in Africa has long been of particular interest to Inhofe and one of the few issues on which he often disagreed with former President Donald Trump, so it wasn’t surprising that he coaxed a leading Pentagon official into saying Trump was “probably” wrong to take troops out of Somalia late last year. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole and Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Rules Committee, held a hearing to discuss rewriting the War Powers Act to limit executive power to enter and continue long conflicts such as the one in Afghanistan. … Lankford would like to repeal some federal regulations relaxed or suspended during the pandemic.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World