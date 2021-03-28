D.C. Digest: High energy week for Oklahoma's U.S. Senators

Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Lankford both voted to extend the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to businesses that keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic, but Lankford was disappointed that his amendments to bar Planned Parenthood from the program and to adjust calculations for some businesses didn’t survive. … Lankford and other Senate Republicans urged the administration to quickly reach a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom. … Inhofe joined bipartisan legislation to increase trade with Africa. … U.S. policy in Africa has long been of particular interest to Inhofe and one of the few issues on which he often disagreed with former President Donald Trump, so it wasn’t surprising that he coaxed a leading Pentagon official into saying Trump was “probably” wrong to take troops out of Somalia late last year. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole and Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Rules Committee, held a hearing to discuss rewriting the War Powers Act to limit executive power to enter and continue long conflicts such as the one in Afghanistan. … Lankford would like to repeal some federal regulations relaxed or suspended during the pandemic.