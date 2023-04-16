Ceiling the deal: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who has moved into a position of some influence on federal budget matters, said the House of Representatives should pass an agreement to raise the debt limit by the end of the month.

“The debt limit talks we have had to date have been invaluable. But the time for discussion is coming to an end. The time for action is now,” Hern wrote to members of the Republican Study Committee, which he chairs, according to the Daily Caller. “In just five days, House members will return to Washington. Passage of a strong debt limit bill before the end of the April legislative session must be the chamber’s top priority.”

In March, Hern and the RSC issued a Debt Ceiling Playbook that called for spending reductions in exchange for the Republican-led House raising the limit.

Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice is vice chair of the more centrist Main Street Caucus, which issued a statement saying its members favored canceling authorization of unspent COVID-19 funds and the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. It also endorsed creation of a bipartisan commission on Medicaid and Medicare.

Technically, the debt ceiling has already been breached, but the Treasury has been able to keep the federal government functioning through “special measures” that are expected to be exhausted sometime this summer.

Prayer services: U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among Republicans protesting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s decision to replace Franciscan friars providing Catholic pastoral care with a nonsectarian military contractor.

It isn’t clear why the switch was made, but the controversy grew when Walter Reed sent the friars a cease-and-desist letter after they continued showing up at the medical center after their contract ended on March 31.

The pill: Lankford enthusiastically endorsed an appeals court ruling that stayed decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Biden administration that made mifepristone, a drug used in medical abortions, easier to acquire by mail.

“I’m not only passionate of protecting the lives of children, but I’m also passionate about protecting the life of moms that are taking this ‘do-it-yourself-abortion’ and thinking it has no consequences when it clearly could have very, very serious consequences,” Lankford said in a Facebook video. He suggested that complications, including death and excessive bleeding, for those taking mifepristone is common.

People familiar with the drug disagree.

A CNN analysis found that medical abortions using mifepristone are safer than surgical abortions or childbirth and that deaths associated with it were one-fourth those of penicillin and one-tenth those for Viagra.

The American Academy of Family Medicine says it’s safer than over-the-counter Tylenol, although other sources warn against comparing dissimilar drugs or procedures.

According to the FDA, 28 of the 5.6 million women who took mifepristone during the nearly 22 years between its approval in September 2000 and June 30, 2022, have died. Even the studies cited by mifepristone opponents conclude that it’s safe.

Lankford and others argue that the FDA and the Biden administration went too far in authorizing mifepristone’s use without close medical supervision.

Because medical abortion induces a miscarriage, it normally results in severe cramping and bleeding. Lankford, who opposes abortion of just about any kind, says mifepristone is dangerous if not used under a doctor’s supervision.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which on Friday stayed the lower court ruling, is now considering the matter.

Dots and dashes: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation cheered a preliminary injunction, granted by a North Dakota federal judge, against the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World