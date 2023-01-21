D.C. Digest: Hern urges Republicans to stick to their guns on debt ceiling

Debt ceiling: First District Congressman Kevin Hern urged his Republican colleagues to use last week's breach of the debt ceiling to force spending cuts on the narrowly divided House of Representatives.

"I urge my colleagues to recognize the significance of this moment," Hern wrote to the 160-plus members of the Republican Study Committee, which he chairs, according to Fox News. "We must commit to protecting our nation’s financial future by seeking to negotiate meaningful fiscal reforms in conjunction with raising the debt limit."

Hern also criticized what he called "irrational" reporting on some Republicans' willingness to leverage the possibility of the federal government's defaulting on its debt for spending cuts.

"Democrats and their pundit allies have painted Republican efforts to pair budget reforms with legislation increasing the debt limit as reckless and irresponsible," he said.

"Despite the clear and present danger our country faces from its unsustainable debt, a souring economy, and historic inflation, the media wants to hide (from) the American people the truth — we as a nation must reduce spending and usher in serious fiscal reform."

Assessments of the U.S. economy and its prospects vary — inflation is still higher than in recent history but sharply lower over the past three months; stocks' year-long bearishness continues but employment remains fairly strong; international supply chains are better but still iffy.

Federal debt continues to mount, though, and with Republicans eager for tax cuts or, at a minimum, to make those enacted during the Trump years permanent, nonmilitary spending reductions are high on the agenda.

But even if such concessions are won in the House, getting them past the Democrat-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden under the threat of a near-term financial crisis won't be easy.

Farm team: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas formally rejoined the House Agriculture Committee for the 118th Congress after a four-year hiatus.

Lucas, a farmer himself, was Ag Committee chairman during the writing of the 2014 Farm Bill and figures to be heavily involved in putting together the 2023 iteration.

"Even in the hyper-political and terse times we live in today, I have the utmost confidence the House Agriculture Committee can provide certainty for our producers and innovation in nutrition programs," Lucas said in a press release.

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen Markwayne Mullin, appearing on Newsmax, wanted to know why the discovery of classified documents in Biden's home and a former office "isn't being treated as a criminal investigation." … Hern was at the forefront of proposed legislation to ban self-administered abortion medication. … Lucas, who is also chairing the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, wound up with controversial first-year Republican George Santos of New York as a member. … At the insistence of Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, Axios reported, a U.S. Senate delegation that included Sen. James Lankford refused meet with two far-right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet during a visit there. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice and Pennsylvania Democrat Chrissy Houlahan have formed a bipartisan group to work toward national paid family leave legislation, according to the Washington Post.

