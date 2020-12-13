D.C. Digest: Hern to lead Republican Study Committee's Budget and Spending Task Force

First District Congressman Kevin Hern last week secured a potentially influential assignment in the next Congress with his appointment to lead the Republican Study Committee’s Budget and Spending Task Force.
The RSC is the Republican conference’s policy-making body, which means Hern will have a say in the GOP’s positions on those matters. He has been a member of the House Budget Committee and presumably retains that spot in the new Congress.
“Our government hasn’t operated under a budget in years, which should concern every American citizen,” Hern said in a news release. “Speaker Pelosi instructed the Budget Committee not to draft a budget in 2020 — this will not happen again. Whether the majority chooses to abandon responsibility or not, we will present a federal budget this spring.”
The Democratic majority has not been able the past two years to agree on a budget resolution, which sets out non-binding spending limits for government.
Democrats and even a few Republicans have said a budget resolution is not important as long as Congress is able to pass the 12 appropriations bills needed to fund government.
But most Republicans, including Hern, contend the process of developing a budget causes a closer examination of federal spending and the document itself serves a valuable symbolic purpose.
D-fence: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s baby, the National Defense Authorization Act, won broad support from Congress despite President Donald Trump’s threat to veto it.
Inhofe, as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is largely responsible for chaperoning the measure through Congress.
“There’s a reason this bill gets done every single year for the last 59 years: It’s the most important bill we’ll do all year,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “It’s what the Constitution tells us we have to do. We must protect freedom, democracy and peace, and support our troops. This is the heart of the National Defense Authorization Act, and I look forward to it becoming law before the end of the year.”
Whether Trump will sign the measure is unclear. He and Inhofe openly clashed last week after Inhofe said he didn’t have the votes to pass an NDAA that included two provisions demanded by Trump.
Later, in a rare break with Trump, Inhofe sharply criticized the administration for giving into Morocco’s claims to Western Sahara in exchange for that country agreeing to a normalization of relations with Israel. <&underline>Axios</&underline> reported the deal would not have happened if Inhofe had not refused to make the changes Trump wanted.
Missing and murdered: U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin praised the first report from President Donald Trump’s Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.
Task force members include Tulsan Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
“The first year of Operation Lady Justice has been a productive one and this is a step in the right direction to help prevent our sisters from becoming a statistic,” said Mullin. “I am proud of the work they have done so far, and I will continue to work with all parties involved to end this epidemic of violence.”
The task force is scheduled to continue its work into next year with a final report due at the end of 2021.
Dots and Dashes: Hern joined other Republicans in calling for COVID-19 relief for small businesses.
