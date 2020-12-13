D.C. Digest: Hern to lead Republican Study Committee's Budget and Spending Task Force

D-fence: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s baby, the National Defense Authorization Act, won broad support from Congress despite President Donald Trump’s threat to veto it.

Inhofe, as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is largely responsible for chaperoning the measure through Congress.

“There’s a reason this bill gets done every single year for the last 59 years: It’s the most important bill we’ll do all year,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “It’s what the Constitution tells us we have to do. We must protect freedom, democracy and peace, and support our troops. This is the heart of the National Defense Authorization Act, and I look forward to it becoming law before the end of the year.”

Whether Trump will sign the measure is unclear. He and Inhofe openly clashed last week after Inhofe said he didn’t have the votes to pass an NDAA that included two provisions demanded by Trump.

Later, in a rare break with Trump, Inhofe sharply criticized the administration for giving into Morocco’s claims to Western Sahara in exchange for that country agreeing to a normalization of relations with Israel. <&underline>Axios</&underline> reported the deal would not have happened if Inhofe had not refused to make the changes Trump wanted.