D.C. Digest: Hern, Republicans zero in on Democrats' IRS proposal

Hern complaint: First District Congressman Kevin Hern complained that Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to make "new additions" to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, although the only things he specifically mentioned were provisions beefing up the Internal Revenue Service and increasing financial institutions' reporting of financial transactions, both in an effort to crack down on tax cheats.

Republicans say the reporting requirements are too onerous and open the door for IRS abuses.

Democrats have said they're open to raising the amount that triggers reporting and exempting regular payroll deposits.

Pelosi said the provisions will remain in the bill, even as Democrats try to shrink the total package by as much as half.

Hern said the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member, spent 40 hours marking up the bill last month.

"What’s the point of doing a week’s worth of work on a single bill if the leader of the Democratic party is just going to do whatever she wants?" Hern said in a newsletter to constituents.