D.C. Digest: Hern, Republicans zero in on Democrats' IRS proposal

Hern complaint: First District Congressman Kevin Hern complained that Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to make "new additions" to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, although the only things he specifically mentioned were provisions beefing up the Internal Revenue Service and increasing financial institutions' reporting of financial transactions, both in an effort to crack down on tax cheats.
Republicans say the reporting requirements are too onerous and open the door for IRS abuses.
Democrats have said they're open to raising the amount that triggers reporting and exempting regular payroll deposits.
Pelosi said the provisions will remain in the bill, even as Democrats try to shrink the total package by as much as half.
Hern said the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member, spent 40 hours marking up the bill last month.
"What’s the point of doing a week’s worth of work on a single bill if the leader of the Democratic party is just going to do whatever she wants?" Hern said in a newsletter to constituents.
Bottom lines: U.S. Sen. James Lankford joined a bipartisan effort to curtail skyrocketing fees charged by benefit managers on prescription drugs under Medicare Part D. … U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, meanwhile, joined Republican and Democratic colleagues in urging the Biden administration to pressure Morocco on human rights, particularly as they relate to Western Sahara, a region of particular interest to Inhofe. … Hern and 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice were among 40 House Republicans to sign a letter accusing the Biden administration of illegally attempting to circumvent a court order to follow the Trump era "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy; the administration subsequently said it plans to reinstitute the policy in November. … According to a recent Morning Consult poll, 82% of Republicans view former President Donald Trump favorably and two-thirds want him to run for president in 2024.
