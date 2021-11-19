D.C. Digest: Hern, Cole defend Gosar after House censure over violent video

Censure: Two Oklahoma congressmen supported Arizona Republican Paul Gosar, who was censured by the U.S. House of Representatives on a mostly party-line vote over an animated video that depicted him killing New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword and then attacking President Joe Biden with it.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern and Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole defended Gosar, although not necessarily the animation, saying his actions were on par with the statements of some Democrats who have not been censured.
"Violence is never okay,” Hern said in a written statement. “I condemn threats of violence from both sides of the aisle — something Speaker Pelosi has thus far been unwilling to do."
Hern claimed Democrats "have made threats, incited violence against political enemies, and minimized actual violence from their political allies."
Republicans in recent years have tried to censure Democrats Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar, among others, for provocative statements. None has explicitly called for violence, however.
Cole said Gosar's video was not intended to be taken literally.
That apparently is what Gosar also told Republicans during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.
"As far as I'm concerned, that should have been the end of the matter," Cole said.
During floor debate, Cole said the censure “sets a dangerous and disturbing precedent that will likely change the character of the House in the years to come — and not for the better."
Space menace: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe had sharp words for Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Russian test missile scattered more than 1,500 anti-satellite objects in orbit.
"On the heels of his aggressive military buildup at the Ukrainian border, Putin is yet again acting in deliberately provocative ways," Inhofe said. "This dangerous test has put at least 1,500 trackable objects in close proximity to countless commercial and government satellites that we rely on to keep our economy moving and our country safe."
Nuked up: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said the U.S. can't afford to shuck both natural gas and nuclear power as it tries to clean up energy production.
“When you start looking at what’s happening, we’re wanting to do away with nuclear, too,” Mullin said. “So if we’re trying to end nuclear, then we’re going to have to have natural gas to fill that gap."
Gassed up: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, meanwhile, asked administration officials why U.S. oil and gas production isn't increasing faster.
"With the prices like $80 on West Texas Intermediate and $5 a unit for natural gas, you would think that the production would have continued to accelerate—why is it not accelerating?" Lankford asked Stephen Nalley, the acting administrator for the US Energy Information Administration.
Nalley said oil and gas production is at 93% of 2019 levels.
"I think one of the major contributing factors is the economic downturn," Nalley said. "A lot of those (production and exploration) companies and investors were hit pretty hard financially (during the pandemic). I think they’re trying to reposition themselves for the long term."
Dots and dashes: A proposed change in the way the Department of Health and Human Services differentiates between religious freedom and discrimination raised Lankford's ire. ... Inhofe sent a second letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeking information about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. ... Two of Mullin's bills, one on stillbirth prevention and the other on allied health workforce diversity, passed the House Energy and Commerce Committee on voice votes. ... Inhofe and several other Republicans expressed concern about White House suppressing opposing Defense Department views on policy. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas joined legislation that would direct federal money to relieving congestion at ports and other supply chain choke points. ... Registration at epa.gov is open for virtual public comment periods, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, concerning the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed methane rules.