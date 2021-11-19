D.C. Digest: Hern, Cole defend Gosar after House censure over violent video

That apparently is what Gosar also told Republicans during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

"As far as I'm concerned, that should have been the end of the matter," Cole said.

During floor debate, Cole said the censure “sets a dangerous and disturbing precedent that will likely change the character of the House in the years to come — and not for the better."

Space menace: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe had sharp words for Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Russian test missile scattered more than 1,500 anti-satellite objects in orbit.

"On the heels of his aggressive military buildup at the Ukrainian border, Putin is yet again acting in deliberately provocative ways," Inhofe said. "This dangerous test has put at least 1,500 trackable objects in close proximity to countless commercial and government satellites that we rely on to keep our economy moving and our country safe."

Nuked up: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said the U.S. can't afford to shuck both natural gas and nuclear power as it tries to clean up energy production.