D.C. Digest: Hern calls Homeland Security secretary 'the worst kind of liar'

Harsh words: First District Congressman Kevin Hern called Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a liar on Fox radio last week.

“He’s lying,” Hern said, referring to Mayorkas’ explanation of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. “We actually had him at a Border Caucus meeting, and the worst kind of liar is one that will come and lie to your face.”

Republicans have been hammering Mayorkas and the Biden administration over its handling of the large number of people attempting to enter the country illegally or as asylum-seekers.

Hern and several dozen other Republicans have asked Mayorkas to resign.

“As I said to him, this is nothing personal because I don’t know him. It’s about your performance,” said Hern.

Ukraine aid: U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford defended their votes for a $30 million aid package to Ukraine amid isolationist grumbling on the right.

“Let’s be clear: Supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia puts American security interests first,” Inhofe wrote in The Hill. “With the military aid the U.S. and our partners have already delivered, our friend Ukraine has pushed back Vladimir Putin’s invasion, dramatically weakened the Russian military, and prevented them from encroaching even closer to NATO territory. Continuing this aid now makes it less likely that our sons and daughters will have to fight a war against Russian aggression later.”

Lankford’s primary opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, called Lankford’s support for Ukraine aid “unthinkable” and proof that the incumbent lawmaker puts “America last.”

Lankford said: “Now is the moment to take President Reagan’s advice and seek ‘peace through strength.’ Reagan fought for eight years for the breakup of the Soviet Union; we should not sit by and watch Putin reassemble that empire again.

“If the United States abandons the Ukrainian people after three short months of fighting, it will send an unmistakable signal to the Chinese government that if they invade Taiwan, they will only face three months of response from America. Ukraine is winning this war; we should not walk away and hand them defeat.”

Busy signal: Hern was among those commiserating with Social Security recipients last week about the agency’s poor customer service.

“My elderly constituents end up calling my staff after many failed attempts to call the office at the Social Security Administration,” Hern said during a committee hearing. “By extension, we have become the Social Security Administration call center.”

Officials said the SSA has 13% fewer employees and more than 60 fewer offices than in 2010.

Trump trial: U.S. Senate Candidate and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin followed his thus-far unsuccessful attempt to have former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment “expunged” with a resolution to do the same with his second, which stems from his involvement in the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

According to reports, Mullin’s resolution repeats false and misleading claims about Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

“Democrats used their second impeachment resolution to once again weaponize one of the most grave and consequential powers of the House,” Mullin said in a press release. “This was never about the Constitution; it was rooted in personal politics.”

Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole slammed Democrats’ efforts to blame price gouging for high fuel prices. … Lankford was among Republicans challenging the World Health Organization’s abortion policy. … Inhofe bemoaned the state of the nation’s nuclear facilities, saying workers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have been hit by falling concrete. … Lankford told Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that tribal leaders, among others, have complained to him about the department’s unresponsiveness to inquiries about mineral leasing and development. … All five of Oklahoma’s GOP House members voted against the Democrats’ baby formula relief bill; one of them, 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, then co-sponsored her own. … Inhofe got to discuss one of his favorite subjects, the lesser prairie chicken, with the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

