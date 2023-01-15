D.C. Digest; Hern, Brecheen vow to slash spending

Knives out: New 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen said he and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern are on the same track when it comes to budgets and spending cuts.

“I think Rep. Hern’s going in the right direction,” Brecheen told the Tulsa World. “There is a reason his name was put up there (for speaker).”

As budget chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the House GOP’s policy group, Hern has put out budget proposals each of the last two years. Hern is now the RSC chairman and is moving up on the Ways and Means Committee, all of which puts him in a stronger position to influence tax policy and to some extent spending in the 118th Congress.

“Restoring fiscal sanity will be what unites the House’s Republican majority and advances the conservative movement in 2023,” Hern wrote for Fox News. “The Republican Study Committee (RSC), reinforced by new House Rules designed to rein in excessive spending, will be leading that charge.”

The RSC says its budget proposal would balance the federal books in seven years by limited increases in defense spending and cuts, either in terms of projected increases or the actual 2022 baseline, to just about everything else. It anticipates revenue increases in nominal dollars, but revenue decreases as measured against current baseline projections and as share of GDP.

Cole Hard Cash: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, whose district includes Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill, is not among the small but possibly growing number of Republicans who say they’re open to Defense cuts.

“Reducing wasteful spending is certainly a goal I share with my Republican colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee,” Cole said in a written statement. “However, cutting funding specifically for our national defense is not something I, nor a majority of my colleagues on the committee, will ever support.”

Backing Ukraine: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmaxx’s Greta Van Susteren he continues to support military assistance to Ukraine, including the training of Ukrainian troops at Fort Sill.

That, he said, was better than sending U.S. personnel to Ukraine.

“I don’t think we need to be on the front line,” Mullin said. “Our training (at Fort Sill) is the best.”

Mullin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “looking for a way out” of the war he initiated against Ukraine.

Some Republicans want to abandon or at least sharply reduce U.S. involvement in the war. Later in the week, after Mullin’s interview, state Sen. Nathan Dahm introduced a resolution denouncing the training at Fort Sill. The resolution was subsequently trash by Senate leadership.

By committee: Some House committee assignments were formalized, with Cole ascending to the chairmanship of House Rules and 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas taking over the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Both were expected.

As Rules chairman, Cole’s job is to get a narrowly divided committee with a hardline faction of Republicans to agree on such things as amendment and debate limits for bills being brought to the floor. The Rules chairman customarily works closely with the Speaker of the House and leadership.

He is the first Oklahoman and first Native American to chair the Rules Committee.

According to Politico, Cole is also expected to remain one of the “12 cardinals” — the chairs of the 12 Appropriations subcommittees.

The scope of the Science Committee includes space exploration, weather, climate, technology development and a host of research areas. Speaking to the Space Transportation Association on the day he officially became chairman, Lucas said his priorities include a “comprehensive” NASA authorization bill, streamlining commercial space regulations, the research and development portion of the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, and legislation to codify the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which exists only because of a 1970 executive order.

“We are in an international competition unlike anything we’ve seen since the 1960s and 1970s,” Lucas said, according to spacepolicyonline.com. “If we do not make the investments, continue to develop the technology to be able to implement the mission goals of going back to the Moon and on to Mars, someone else will. We don’t want to be left behind. That’s going to be my appeal to leadership.”

Also, 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice was given a seat on Appropriations.

Invisible ink: Debate swirled about the existence of a rumored three-page secret “addendum” to the House rules that supposedly includes side deals cut to get California’s Kevin McCarthy the speakership.

McCarthy reportedly told the Republican Conference no such document exists, but some members said they’d seen it.

Cole told a reporter, “I’m sure it exists because I read about it from you guys all the time. Must be out there.”

Hern, meanwhile, said he was “told it exists.”

Staff changes: A reshuffling of Cole’s staff includes Will McPherson moving from the Norman-based district director to state policy advisor on the congressman’s Washington staff. McPherson will be replaced by Scott Chance, who has been a field representative.

Also, Jessie Troutman will move from Washington to Norman as a field rep.

Lucas added Pilar Cipollone, a well-known figure in central Oklahoma’s Hispanic community, as a field representative for the largely Hispanic sections of Oklahoma City added to CD 3 in the latest redistricting.

Dots and dashes: Hern took a moment away from politics to memorialize his mother, Freda Flansburg, who died Jan. 2, in a House floor speech … After spending much of last week on the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Sen. James Lankford flew to the Middle East with a Senate delegation visiting the signatories of the Abraham Accord — Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco. … For the sixth consecutive Congress, Cole introduced legislation to create a Social Security reform commission. … Bice and Lankford asked the Department of Justice for information about an ongoing investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department regarding “unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities.” … Rescinding a 10-year, $70 billion appropriation to the Internal Revenue Service, as House Republicans, including all five Oklahoma members voted to do, would increase the federal deficit by more than $100 billion, according to The fiscally conservative Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. … Lucas issued a strong statement in support of the newly created Select Committee on China, saying, in part, “Addressing the generational threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue — it’s an American issue. … The Chinese Communist Party has made it abundantly clear it will not stop short in exporting totalitarianism, aggression, and ideological control around the globe.” … Politico reported the Cherokee Nation spent at least $230,000 to lobby Congress during the first three quarters of 2022, mostly on behalf of its attempt to seat the House delegate called for in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota. … Oklahoma’s entire House delegation voted for a bill concerning fetuses born alive following attempted abortions and for a resolution condemning attacks on anti-abortion rights organizations. … Hern is sticking with his call for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment for what Republicans say is a failure to enforce immigration laws. … Oklahoma’s delegation continued fighting endangered species protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: Memorable election and political stories of 2022