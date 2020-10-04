D.C. Digest: Hern bill takes aim at "energy poverty" and alternative generation

First District Congressman Kevin Hern introduced legislation last week he touted as protection for low-income families, but that would also make implementing green energy programs and new safety and environmental regulations more difficult.
The Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act, which is also supported by 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, says it seeks equal access to affordable energy for all Americans.
To achieve that, it would require cost impact analysis for all proposed energy legislation. It also instructs the Interior Department to consider lowering right-of-way fees for transmission lines across federal land if it would benefit low income households.
The bill also includes provisions for identifying communities coping with “energy poverty” and recommending solutions.
“Clean energy initiatives have a lot of promise, but it’s not always transparent how those initiatives will impact our communities,” Hern said in a press release. “If a bill comes before Congress that’s going to incentivize clean energy practices, but drastically raise utility costs for low-income families, I need to know that before I vote on the bill.
“Rural communities already have limited access to resources. Are the regulations we’re putting in place going to have side effects that further impede their access? We should know that when we vote on a bill. With an influx of clean energy legislation from the (Democratic) majority, we need to know the realistic economic impact of these bills on at-risk populations.”
No HEROES support: Four of Oklahoma’s five House members, including Democrat Kendra Horn, voted against the Democrats’ $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act. Mullin missed the vote to be with his son, who is undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation from a wrestling injury, but said he opposed the bill.
Ten-HUT!: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visited Fort Hood, Texas, as part of an effort to rebuild discipline and morale at the base.
Twenty-eight soldiers stationed at the base have died in the past year, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered after she threatened to report a fellow soldier’s sexual harassment.
Inhofe visited the base with the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island.
Odds ‘n ends: U.S. Sen. James Lankford voted in committee to confirm the nomination of Chad Wolf to head the Department of Homeland Security. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas joined two other lawmakers in introducing legislation to address problems in the cattle industry identified by a USDA investigation earlier this year. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole used the release of a Republican report on China to blast that country and its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Lucas also praised the report and in particular provisions calling for increased spending on science and technology.
Featured video
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.