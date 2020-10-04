D.C. Digest: Hern bill takes aim at "energy poverty" and alternative generation

First District Congressman Kevin Hern introduced legislation last week he touted as protection for low-income families, but that would also make implementing green energy programs and new safety and environmental regulations more difficult.

The Energy Poverty Prevention and Accountability Act, which is also supported by 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, says it seeks equal access to affordable energy for all Americans.

To achieve that, it would require cost impact analysis for all proposed energy legislation. It also instructs the Interior Department to consider lowering right-of-way fees for transmission lines across federal land if it would benefit low income households.

The bill also includes provisions for identifying communities coping with “energy poverty” and recommending solutions.

“Clean energy initiatives have a lot of promise, but it’s not always transparent how those initiatives will impact our communities,” Hern said in a press release. “If a bill comes before Congress that’s going to incentivize clean energy practices, but drastically raise utility costs for low-income families, I need to know that before I vote on the bill.