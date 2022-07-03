D.C. Digest: Haaland to begin 'Road' in western Oklahoma

Boarding schools: Western Oklahoma will be Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland’s first stop on “The Road to Healing,” a year-long tour across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.

Interior says Haaland and Newland will be in “Caddo County” at 10 a.m. Saturday. Presumably, they will be at or near Riverside Indian School, on the north side of Anadarko.

Founded in 1871, Riverside is the oldest and largest off-reservation school remaining in the U.S. It has about 800 students.

Old smoky: U.S. Sen. James Lankford praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s West Virginia v. EPA decision, which weakens executive branch regulation of power plants by leaving more of it to Congress.

“The Supreme Court affirmed again the basic constitutional fact that our nation has three equal branches of government, and the responsibility of enacting laws lies solely with the Congress, not unelected bureaucrats,” Lankford said. “The EPA clearly overreached its authority when it forced Americans to transition away from certain power sources because of (administration) preference, not stated law.”

Fleet’s in: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe was among those praising President Joe Biden’s order to send two more U.S. destroyers to Rota, Spain.

“Great news,” tweeted Inhofe, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I have been calling for the U.S. to boost our destroyer fleet in Rota for years. This enhanced presence will strengthen our posture and deterrence capabilities in Europe.”

The ships won’t arrive until the fall, at the earliest, but Breaking Defense cited several experts who said the move should reassure European allies.

“This is a powerful signal that the U.S. is in full support of beefing up (our) force posture in Europe,” said Jim Townsend, a senior fellow at the Center for New American Security. “That it’s not just China that drives our force posture overseas, it reassures allies that we are in the game and not just trying to get by on the cheap.”

The shift is not without risks, others warned.

“The need for greater naval presence is actually higher in Asia,” Brent Sadler, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, contended. “A return to North Korean provocations. Russia’s Pacific fleet is again very active and most importantly China’s very large maritime force is flexing its muscles.”

Ukraine: Some Republicans don’t like the United States’ involvement in Ukraine. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole isn’t one of them.

“We must not forget that when America pulls back, bad actors step in,” Cole wrote constituents. “This international crisis is a test from our adversaries, and we cannot appear weak on the international stage.”

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

