Ominous: Congress was out last week, but the Congressional Budget Office produced plenty of news with its projection that federal deficits will grow to record proportions over the next decade.

“I believe that we as a country cannot continue down the path of fiscal insanity that we are on today,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern. “The reality is when the government spends more, the American people have less.”

“These numbers are a siren, warning the American people to get our fiscal house in order,” said 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen. “At our current trajectory, we will be spending almost $3 trillion above what we bring in revenue at the end of this 10-year window and our annual interest payments on the debt will exceed total spending on national defense.”

Roswellian: U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he didn’t learn much from a classified briefing on three objects shot out of the sky by U.S. fighter planes recently.

“We don’t know if they were foreign spy craft or a giant gorilla inflatable balloon from a used car lot,” Lankford said during a Wednesday morning appearance on Newsmax.

Lankford said he did learn that 250 “unidentified aerial phenomenon” have been tracked over the U.S. in the past two years.

“Our most basic question was, ‘Why did you shoot these three down … what was different about these three from the other 247, and we could get the most basic of answers.”

Oklahoma’s other senator, Markwayne Mullin, told Fox Business that he believes the objects were gathering “reconnaissance” for China as part of a plan to disrupt oil and gas pipelines running from Alaska to the lower 48 states in preparation for war with the United States.

“That’s a huge concern and the administration isn’t talking about it,” said Mullin.

Farm bill: Third District Congress Frank Lucas is not among those who think splitting nutrition programs like SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — from agriculture programs like crop insurance is a good idea.

Doing so, he told an industry group in Florida, “is a ploy to destroy both the food production and nutrition” elements of the farm bill.

Lucas was Agriculture Committee chairman when the last farm bill was written and has returned to the committee as a senior member to help write this year’s version.

According to the Progressive Farmer, Lucas told the Crop Insurance Industry annual convention that he believes that the complex bill will get done, but he advised: “Strap on your boots. It is going to be a ride.”

Dots and dashes: Mullin, perhaps the Oklahoma delegation’s staunchest ally of former President Donald Trump, has endorsed him for 2024. … Hern told Newsmax that DirecTV’s decision to drop the network over a fee dispute is “probably one of the number one calls we’ve gotten over the last three weeks.” … Hern also told Newsmax that President Joe Biden “doesn’t want to go see the problem (at the U.S.-Mexico border), so therefore he blames (Republicans) for wanting to understand the problem. This president needs to get out of the White House and start doing his job.” … Lankford introduced the Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, which actually would allow states to exclude from Medicaid health care providers whose services include abortions. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said the (presumably) Chinese balloon that flew over the United States a few weeks ago is a sign that the U.S. “must enact stronger and more stringent policies” toward that country. … Lankford was among 18 members of Congress criticizing on First Amendment grounds an FBI memo warning of “Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology,” a sect that according to the Southern Poverty Law Center is the “largest single group of serious anti-semites in America.” … Mississippi’s Roger Wicker, who replaced Oklahoma’s recently retired U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe as ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Inhofe “left us Oklahoma-sized cowboy boots to fill.” … Lankford renewed his call for ending federal subsidies for professional sports stadiums through the issuing of tax-exempt municipal bonds.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: