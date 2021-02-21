D.C. Digest: Congressman Frank Lucas over the moon about Mars mission

“The minimum wage was designed to be a starting point for workers just entering the workforce,” Mullin said in an email. “Employees should be the ones who set the price for their work and drive the job market. Instead of just raising the starting point, we should be focused on helping people get the education and skills they need to succeed.”

In fact, the federal minimum wage was introduced during the Great Depression to assure that workers earned enough to support themselves and their families. From that day to this, though, economists, employers and labor have argued about the minimum wage’s overall affect on the labor market.

“We all want Americans to have good-paying jobs and for our economy to fully recover but raising the federally-mandated minimum wage is not the answer,” said Mullin.

Book learnin’: Lucas led a group of fellow GOPers asking Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas for a hearing on reopening schools.

“The science is clear,” Lucas said. “If local schools implement safe and responsible measures, we can get our children back into the classroom and our families back to a sense of normalcy.”