D.C. Digest: Congressman Frank Lucas over the moon about Mars mission

Martian Chronicles: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the top-ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, expressed his excitement at the successful Mars landing of the rover Perseverance.
“Designing the Rover and all of its components, launching it to Mars, and powering the journey there is an incredible achievement,” Lucas said in a written statement. “Now we can begin the exciting research Perseverance was designed for.
“The missions will demonstrate new technologies which will enable human exploration of Mars one day. One of these demonstrations is Ingenuity, a helicopter aboard Perseverance, which will carry out the first powered flight on another planet. So today’s landing is the end of a journey, but just the beginning of an exciting mission.”
Earlier in the week, Lucas told a conference sponsored by The Hill that scientific research and development is critical and that he “equates science and the federal investment as determining what kind of future this nation has, and for that matter, the world.”
Bare minimum: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin told constituents he does not support an increase in the $7.25 federal minimum wage — at least not to the $15 an hour favored by some Democrats.
“The minimum wage was designed to be a starting point for workers just entering the workforce,” Mullin said in an email. “Employees should be the ones who set the price for their work and drive the job market. Instead of just raising the starting point, we should be focused on helping people get the education and skills they need to succeed.”
In fact, the federal minimum wage was introduced during the Great Depression to assure that workers earned enough to support themselves and their families. From that day to this, though, economists, employers and labor have argued about the minimum wage’s overall affect on the labor market.
“We all want Americans to have good-paying jobs and for our economy to fully recover but raising the federally-mandated minimum wage is not the answer,” said Mullin.
Book learnin’: Lucas led a group of fellow GOPers asking Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas for a hearing on reopening schools.
“The science is clear,” Lucas said. “If local schools implement safe and responsible measures, we can get our children back into the classroom and our families back to a sense of normalcy.”
The Centers for Disease Control said recently schools could safely reopen — if proper precautions are taken. That “if” continues to be a sticking point for some school districts.
Dots and dashes: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole called resumption of nuclear talks with Iran “an enormous and dangerous mistake.” … John Bonsall, who has served two tours of duty as a high-ranking aid to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, has returned to Science Applications International Corp., a government contractor for whom Bosnell previously worked as a consultant and lobbyist. The move coincides with Inhofe’s losing the chairmanship of the Senate Armed Services Committee. … Mullin called for a study into the impact of large streaming content providers like Google and Netflix on rural broadband networks. … Inhofe joined a bipartisan group of senators urging President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s decision to concede Western Sahara to Morocco.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
