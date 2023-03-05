Bein’ green: Republicans and the administration argued last week over different kinds of green — money and the environment — with Oklahoma’s congressional delegation not surprisingly on the GOP side.

The House and Senate narrowly voted to overturn a new Labor Department rule that would allow retirement plan managers to consider “non-pecuniary” factors in their investment decisions, as long as they align with the best interests of plan participants and beneficiaries.

These non-pecuniary factors consist mostly of what is commonly called ESG — environment, social and governance considerations.

“Anyone can invest their own money in whatever way they choose with any ESG or other personal priorities they desire, but the Administration should not pressure retirement investors to put hard-working Americans’ money into funds with lower returns and higher fees, simply because they follow the President’s liberal agenda,” Sen. James Lankford said in a prepared statement.

One problem with ESG investing is that it hasn’t any firm definition. Even some ardent advocates of the concept say ESG has become mostly a marketing and public relations tool. A 2022 Harvard Business Review article concludes “funds investing in companies that publicly embrace ESG sacrifice financial returns without gaining much, if anything, in terms of actually furthering ESG interests.”

Other analyses, though, have found more mixed results.

For Oklahomans, and especially Oklahoma politicians, the real issue with ESG investing is that it shies away from carbon-based industries like fossil fuel, which in turn makes for higher capital costs for Oklahoma oil and gas companies. The Oklahoma Legislature has been open about that being the reason it barred state pension funds from doing business with financial firms that have ESG policies.

Ironically, most of the state’s largest oil and gas producers also have ESG written into their bylaws and operating procedures.

Sweet charity: Lankford and Delaware Democrat Chris Coons launched a joint effort to renew a non-itemized deduction for charitable contributions.

The deduction, enacted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed federal tax filers who take the standard deduction to get credit for their contributions. The deduction has since expired.

“Our safety net is not just government — it’s our families who are our first safety net,” Lankford said on ABC’s GMA3. “Second safety net are houses of worship, churches, nonprofits all over the country. Third is government.”

Made in China: In opening his first hearing as chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas left little doubt about his perceptions of China’s advances in those areas.

“If (China) becomes the global leader in scientific discoveries and technology development, we should expect less privacy, less transparency, less access, and less fairness in how these systems operate,” Lucas said, according to Science. “It (would) mean fewer opportunities for American companies to compete in the global economy (and) increased risks to sensitive national security tools, critical technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum information sciences, and cybersecurity.”

Among those testifying was Kelvin Droegemeier, the University of Oklahoma professor who served as President Donald Trump’s top science advisor.

DEI: Speaking on Fox News Radio, U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin called President Joe Biden “incompetent” and possibly racist for emphasizing diversity in his administration.

“This is what happens when you check boxes and don’t hire for the best person,” Mullin said. “You may be the most inclusive administration out there, but you’re also the most incompetent. You didn’t hire anybody based on qualifications. You hired them based on identity. And that in itself, I believe, is racism.

“When you’re not hiring a person based on their quality, but you’re judging them by their skin color, you’re judging them by their identity,” he said. “You’re judging them based on who they are instead of on hiring the best person. … In any other place, the Department of Labor would come after you as being a racist company and would sue you to no ends.”

Tribal law: Anyone hoping Congress will settle the questions and ambiguities raised by recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on tribal sovereignty issues might want to look up Carcieri v. Salazar.

That 2009 decision threw a monkey wrench into tribal efforts to put land into trust, and lawmakers have been trying — with no success — to fix it ever since.

In Carcieri, the court ruled that the Secretary of Interior could put land into trust only for tribes recognized in 1934, when the Indian Reorganization Act was signed into law. That left out a lot of tribes and called into question the status of a lot of trust land.

An amendment clarifying the IRA has been introduced in every Congress since the Carcieri decision, most recently by 4th District Congressman Tom Cole just last week.

“I am proud to reintroduce this important legislation to keep the promises made to tribes, respect their sovereign status and validate the status of tribal lands acquired in trust by the Secretary of Interior,” Cole said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this bill in both chambers and get it to the president’s desk.”

Who knows: Lucas let his dissatisfaction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture be known after it was revealed the agency did not assess any penalties for failing to report foreign land acquisitions from 2015 to 2018.

A memo cited “limited staff” and “a new program manager” for the lapse, but said penalties (albeit small ones) resumed five years ago.

“USDA’s failure to report foreign acquisition of U.S. agricultural land between 2015 and 2018, which is required by the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, is extremely troublesome,” Lucas said in a press release. “The foreign ownership of agricultural land threatens family farm operations and the overall health of the agricultural supply chain. Recent increases in foreign purchase of U.S. farmland, including across Oklahoma, is indicative for more transparency so that the federal government and states can address flaws in the current system.”

The USDA said foreign interests own about 3% of U.S. agricultural land, which includes forests, at the end of 2020. Almost two-thirds of foreign owners were based in Canada and Western Europe, while Chinese ownership — a growing recent concern — was quite small.

That said, USDA officials have previously said keeping track of foreign ownership is quite difficult because it depends on county officials who often lack the training and resources to spot a foreign buyer using a corporation or stateside address.

Dots and dashes: Lankford accused the Pentagon of teaching “racist” and “leftist propaganda” to members of the military … First District Congressman Kevin Hern said Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip Swagel “painted a dark picture” of the federal debt and deficit during a presentation to the Republican Study Committee, but that it “wasn’t news to anyone who’s paid attention to our spending problem.” … Lankford became the first Oklahoman to give the U.S. Senate’s annual reading of George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address. … Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen said he witnessed Border Patrol agents capturing a drug smuggler during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. … Lucas criticized aspects of the Biden administration’s policy for distributing $52 billion for developing and manufacturing computer chips, including prioritizing union contracts, requiring childcare for employees and construction workers, and a revenue-sharing provision. … Hern spent several days in Fort Worth, Texas, for a farm bill summit, according to Politico … Lankford and Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema indicated concern about Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja’s job performance after two administration officials were hired despite reports of harassment and improper behavior in previous jobs.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video: