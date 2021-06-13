D.C. Digest: 'Birthing person' parent description too much for Lankford

Dots and dashes: Lankford joined other Republicans in calling for sanctions against Chinese officials who block key information about the origins of COVID-19. … Inhofe said the current defense authorization bill has Pacific deterrence “all wrong.” … Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin is again backing legislation to give tribes full access to public health data. Similar legislation passed the House last Congress but was not heard in the Senate. … Inhofe defended the continued use of some long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS — Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — on the grounds that no suitable replacements for them have been found. … Inhofe and Lankford were among those voting against the Senate’s U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. Lankford said it was too big and unfocused; Inhofe said it didn’t include enough for defense. … Lankford wants $500 million for a U.S.-Israel missile defense program. … Lucas joined several other House members in asking Attorney General Merrick Garland for an update on a year-old Justice Department investigation into the meat industry. … Lankford backed Oklahoma’s House Bill 1775, which limits how controversial subjects are handled in the classroom, on Newsmax.