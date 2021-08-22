D.C. Digest: Biden "pathetic," says Hern about administration's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

Dead week: Congress was on recess last week but individual members had plenty to say about the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan and the Biden administration's handling of the situation.
Perhaps the strongest condemnation came from 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, who at one point called on President Joe Biden to resign.
“The truth is, Biden owns this," Hern said in a written statement. "This is a tragedy of his own making. Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Defense Secretary Austin either lied to the American people, or they are spectacularly incompetent."
On social media, Hern called Biden's response "pathetic" and said the president "needs to step down."
A few constituents questioned Hern's actions, noting he initially was one of a handful of House members to vote against expedited visas for Afghans who had worked with the U.S. military, journalists and private contractors.
A spokeswoman for Hern said he voted for the final version of that legislation, which she said address his concerns with the original.
Pulpit politics: U.S. Sen. James Lankford, a Baptist minister, was among several Republicans to press the Internal Revenue Service for more information about its decisions regarding the non-profit status of organizations that mix religion and politics.
In particular, conservatives are upset about the IRS' initial denial of non-profit status to Christians Engaged, a Texas-based group organized in 2020 by Republican political consultant and former congressional aid Bunni Pounds.
The IRS ruled Christians Engaged is more political — and partisan — than religious, but changed its mind after coming under heavy fire from Republican lawmakers.
"Our concern for the neutral and respectful consideration of all applications, particularly for those with a religious or faith-based mission in light of the perceived hostility toward Christians Engaged in the IRS’s proposed adverse determination letter, has grown," says a letter to the Treasury Department's inspector general for tax administration.
The tax status of political organizations, religious or otherwise, has been a matter of concern in some circles for decades. Legal sophistication and the reluctance of courts or the IRS to intervene has further blurred whatever line might have once existed.
Christians Engaged says it encourages adherents to "pray for our nation and elected officials regularly, vote in every election to impact our culture, and engage our hearts in some form of political education or activism for the furtherance of our nation."
Dots and dashes: Lankford was also among Republican lawmakers to complain about the Department of Justice dropping a lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center for allegedly forcing a nurse to assist with an abortion. ... Lankford also protested administration plans to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which holds 39 convicted or suspected terrorists. ... Lankford and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe were among those attending former Sen. Jim Enzi's funeral in Wyoming. ... Inhofe led a group of senators advocating a free trade agreement with Kenya.