D.C. Digest: Biden "pathetic," says Hern about administration's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

In particular, conservatives are upset about the IRS' initial denial of non-profit status to Christians Engaged, a Texas-based group organized in 2020 by Republican political consultant and former congressional aid Bunni Pounds.

The IRS ruled Christians Engaged is more political — and partisan — than religious, but changed its mind after coming under heavy fire from Republican lawmakers.

"Our concern for the neutral and respectful consideration of all applications, particularly for those with a religious or faith-based mission in light of the perceived hostility toward Christians Engaged in the IRS’s proposed adverse determination letter, has grown," says a letter to the Treasury Department's inspector general for tax administration.

The tax status of political organizations, religious or otherwise, has been a matter of concern in some circles for decades. Legal sophistication and the reluctance of courts or the IRS to intervene has further blurred whatever line might have once existed.

Christians Engaged says it encourages adherents to "pray for our nation and elected officials regularly, vote in every election to impact our culture, and engage our hearts in some form of political education or activism for the furtherance of our nation."