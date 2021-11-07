D.C. Digest: Biden methane proposal gives Oklahoma delegation indigestion

“The only difference between a child in the womb and a child outside of the womb is time," Lankford said. "Since the 1970s, science has progressed and confirmed a baby in the womb has a heartbeat and feels pain, yet, as a nation, we don’t recognize that baby has value and worth."

Many medical researchers disagree. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fetuses are not able to feel pain until at least 24 weeks of gestation.

Little guys: First District Congressman Kevin Hern claimed during a Republican round table that "Democrats are trying to crush small businesses, so that big businesses can prosper.

"The Democrats’ idea of the American Dream today is forever dependence on the federal government," Hern said. "You’re not smart enough, you’re not intelligent enough, you don’t have the wherewithal unless the federal government is engaged in everything you do and all aspects of your business.”