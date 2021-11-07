D.C. Digest: Biden methane proposal gives Oklahoma delegation indigestion

Gaseous: Not surprisingly, Oklahoma's congressional delegation objected strongly to the President Joe Biden's announcement his administration intends to crack down on methane emissions.
Methane is a small component of greenhouse gases by percentage, but a large one in terms of its affect on the atmosphere. Oil and natural gas production are the leading source of methane in the United States.
The administration wants to reduce methane emissions by 30% overall and by 75% from some oil and gas sources over the next 10 years.
"This new proposal will create an abundance of unnecessary red-tape while further slowing economic and energy development, all in a desperate attempt to suffocate an industry that Democrats disfavor," said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
“The real-world implications of President Biden’s new methane rule are simply a burden on America’s smaller domestic producers," said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, senior Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. "From large natural gas producers down to our communities’ smallest, producers recognize and support voluntary efforts that reduce methane and other greenhouse gas emissions.
“The Administration’s new methane rule misses the mark by inserting unnecessary government mandates in an adapting field and failing to streamline the process for private companies to deploy innovative technologies," Lucas said.
Scientists say methane traps 84 times more heat per volume than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, although it does disperse more quickly.
The Environmental Protection Agency’ says the cumulative net benefit of the proposed rule amounts to nearly $50 billion, taking into account the costs of compliance and savings from recovered natural gas.
The oil and gas industry is leery of those figures, especially since it believes it would bear most of the implementation costs.
Abortion: U.S. Sen. James Lankford turned up the volume on his long-running campaign to eliminate abortion rights, complaining that provisions in Democrats' budget bill that would lift some restrictions on government-funded abortions and then going into detail about why he believes life begins at conception.
“It is clear Democrats are obsessed with abortion," Lankford said on Monday. "They seem to look for every opportunity in every bill to find new ways to increase the number of abortions in America."
Abortion-rights Democrats say they are not for more abortions, but are for access to them, if women so choose.
Lankford and others opposed to legal abortion say science now supports their position that fetuses, even in very early stages of development, have functioning nervous systems.
“The only difference between a child in the womb and a child outside of the womb is time," Lankford said. "Since the 1970s, science has progressed and confirmed a baby in the womb has a heartbeat and feels pain, yet, as a nation, we don’t recognize that baby has value and worth."
Many medical researchers disagree. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fetuses are not able to feel pain until at least 24 weeks of gestation.
Little guys: First District Congressman Kevin Hern claimed during a Republican round table that "Democrats are trying to crush small businesses, so that big businesses can prosper.
"The Democrats’ idea of the American Dream today is forever dependence on the federal government," Hern said. "You’re not smart enough, you’re not intelligent enough, you don’t have the wherewithal unless the federal government is engaged in everything you do and all aspects of your business.”
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Lankford joined the rest of the Senate Republicans in blocking the Democrats' latest voting rights bill, deeming it too invasive of state control. ... Lankford said Biden and Democrats are too concerned with climate change and "inventing new ways to take Americans' hard-earned money" ... Meanwhile Inhofe and the other Senate Armed Services Committee Republicans wrote Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley a harsh letter with more or less the same complaints — too much attention on climate change and rooting out racists and potential insurrectionists, and not enough on fighting and deterrence. ... Two of 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin's bills, one dealing with stillbirth prevention and the other promoting allied health professions among underserved communities, advanced from subcommittee. ... Inhofe held a press conference to demand Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York bring the National Defense Authorization Act to the the floor. ... Inhofe was also among a group of Republicans pushing to "fully fund" a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Featured video: