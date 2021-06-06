D.C. Digest: Biden ended Tulsa trip by saying reparations commission will have to wait

About the last thing President Joe Biden did before leaving Tulsa on Tuesday, according to Politico, was tell members of the Congressional Black Caucus to he doesn’t support the creation of a reparations commission — at least not at this time.
“He didn’t disagree with what we’re doing,” Politico quotes Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan as saying. “He did talk about his plate (being) full with trying to get the infrastructure bill passed and that he really wanted to make sure that he could get that through before he took on anything else.”
Biden met privately with about 10 members of the CBC after speaking at the Greenwood Cultural Center on the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Biden spoke frankly about the role of race and racism in American history during his 40-minute speech. He did not mention reparations, though.
Every year since 1989, Democrats have introduced legislation calling for a commission to look into the feasibility of reparations for economic disparities attributable to centuries of racial discrimination in the United States. This year is the first time the legislation has advanced from committee.
It is not scheduled for a floor vote, though, and observers doubt it could get one in the Senate, where 60 of 100 votes are required to advance a measure to full consideration.
Where’s Inhofe: Oklahoma’s peripatetic senior senator, Jim Inhofe, was in eastern Europe and Ethiopia last weekend through the early part of last week.
Over the weekend, Inhofe and two other Republican members of Congress met with military officials in Romania, a NATO member U.S. officials consider important to blunting Russian expansion around the Black Sea.
“It is more important than ever that we not only stand by our NATO partners, but also that we use all tools necessary to put pressure on Putin,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “The strength of the U.S.-Romania relationship highlights that strategy well.
“Romania is not only meeting its NATO defense spending commitments, but is making long term investments in infrastructure and weapons systems that not only scare Putin, but provide a meaningful deterrent against his aggressive Black Sea bullying.”
Inhofe, who arguably spends more time in Africa than any member of Congress, then reportedly met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives Speaker Tagesse Chafo.
Few details of the meeting were made available, although the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corp. said Inhofe lent support to the east African country in its on-going disputes with Sudan and Egypt.