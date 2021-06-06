D.C. Digest: Biden ended Tulsa trip by saying reparations commission will have to wait

About the last thing President Joe Biden did before leaving Tulsa on Tuesday, according to Politico, was tell members of the Congressional Black Caucus to he doesn’t support the creation of a reparations commission — at least not at this time.

“He didn’t disagree with what we’re doing,” Politico quotes Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan as saying. “He did talk about his plate (being) full with trying to get the infrastructure bill passed and that he really wanted to make sure that he could get that through before he took on anything else.”

Biden met privately with about 10 members of the CBC after speaking at the Greenwood Cultural Center on the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Biden spoke frankly about the role of race and racism in American history during his 40-minute speech. He did not mention reparations, though.

Every year since 1989, Democrats have introduced legislation calling for a commission to look into the feasibility of reparations for economic disparities attributable to centuries of racial discrimination in the United States. This year is the first time the legislation has advanced from committee.