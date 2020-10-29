Critics of SQ 814 explain pitfalls of funding change

Making changes to the funding stream would have a detrimental impact on all the progress the state has made, he said.

As attorney general, Edmondson was essential in creating TSET and its "lockbox," which ensured that the funds received in the settlement were kept safe and only the earnings on that money were spent. He said voters wanted decisions about health care made by health professionals and not the Legislature.

Edmondson said it is important to note that the funds are not taxpayer dollars but come from a monetary judgement against the tobacco industry because of health problems caused by decades of tobacco sales.

Edmondson said TSET earnings have been instrumental in cutting tobacco use and have been used to fund cancer research.

The proposed changes to TSET would dramatically limit the ability to grow the earnings of the trust, he said.

“There is a saying that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Edmondson said. “TSET is working well under the formula, and we should leave it alone.”