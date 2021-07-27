Crackdown on distracted, speeding turnpike violators in the works

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is supplying seven to nine new vehicles for state troopers seeking to crack down on distracted driving, aggressive driving and speeding.
In addition, the OTA hopes to add additional troopers to its ranks following an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy that begins Wednesday, said Maj. Mike Mize, the zone commander over the turnpike system for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The OTA contracts with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for coverage on the state’s 11 turnpikes.
Mize’s comments were made to the OTA Tuesday during its regularly monthly meeting in Oklahoma City.
He said most of the Dodge Chargers will be silver.
The OTA ordered up to nine, he said.
“They are really going to bear down on the texting and driving,” Mize said. “That is our hope because that is a major concern.”
Texting and driving is a primary offense, meaning a driver can be pulled over for it.
It will take 30 to 45 days to get the OHP requirements installed on the new vehicles, Mize said.
According to year-to-date figures, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has seen an increase of 208 accidents and two fatalities over the same time last year.
“Accidents are up statewide,” Mize said. “Accidents are up nationwide.”
Mize said the increase is in part due to increased travel, distracted driving and a hike in some speed limits.
Longterm construction projects also have an impact on accidents and deaths, he said.
Eighty troopers are currently assigned to the OTA, but the turnpike system needs about 40 more, Mize said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol overall has fewer troopers than needed, said Sarah Stewart, a Department of Public Safety spokeswoman.
The agency would like to have about 950 troopers but currently has 719. The figure includes those assigned to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, she said.
The 67th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy that begins Wednesday will start with 66 cadets, according to DPS. It will last 18 weeks.
Graduation is set for Dec. 3.