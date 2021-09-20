COVID public schools' impact: Officials cite lack of consistent data among districts

Precise data measuring the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning are not yet available and may never be, the state's top common education officers said Monday.
Speaking separately to a legislative subcommittee, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and state Education Secretary Ryan Walters said that while they've made some general observations, the variations among districts and down to individual students is great.
"Student needs are unique," Walters said. "We want to make sure we address them in a student-centered manner."
Walters acknowledged his report to the committee was based mostly on anecdotal evidence, and said, "That's why data is so important, and that we continue assessments. We need that information to drive decisions."
Walters said the state has "some" data from last school year, but Hofmeister, who followed him, said it is of dubious quality for statewide comparisons because it was not uniformly collected.
"We are still in a pandemic," she said.
Hofmeister and Maria Cammack, deputy superintendent for assessment, accountability, data systems & research, said accurate statewide assessment requires 95% participation at each school, including all student subgroups such as gender, race and socioeconomic standing.
"Individual students assessments are valid," Cammack said. "The (problem) is attributing any of the challenges a student demonstrates to one particular thing. And when you begin aggregating the individual assessments it becomes problematic."
Hofmeister and Cammack spent a good deal of their time plugging a three-year, $35-million data system upgrade whose cost they would like partially covered by the state's $1.9 billion from the American Recovery Plan Act.
"We are bottom of the barrel," Cammack said. "Our systems are so outdated. It's really crippling."
Walters said there is some evidence that middle school students adapted more readily to distance learning than younger or older students, and that low-income students were disproportionately disadvantaged.
He said a few districts agreed to share teachers during the pandemic, and said he thinks that is something that may carry forward as the COVID-19 threat abates.
The meeting's stated purpose was to hear ideas on how ARPA (American Rescue Plan Allocation) funds should be spent on education and workforce development post-pandemic, although it sometimes wandered into more general matters.
Other witnesses included superintendents from two Oklahoma City-area career techs, the head of a Seminole charter school, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chairman Jeff Hickman and Chancellor Glen Johnson.