COVID public schools' impact: Officials cite lack of consistent data among districts

Precise data measuring the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning are not yet available and may never be, the state's top common education officers said Monday.

Speaking separately to a legislative subcommittee, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and state Education Secretary Ryan Walters said that while they've made some general observations, the variations among districts and down to individual students is great.

"Student needs are unique," Walters said. "We want to make sure we address them in a student-centered manner."

Walters acknowledged his report to the committee was based mostly on anecdotal evidence, and said, "That's why data is so important, and that we continue assessments. We need that information to drive decisions."

Walters said the state has "some" data from last school year, but Hofmeister, who followed him, said it is of dubious quality for statewide comparisons because it was not uniformly collected.

"We are still in a pandemic," she said.