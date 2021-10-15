COVID is trending down in Oklahoma, but herd immunity remains elusive, health officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — While Oklahoma is making improvements in reducing the spread of COVID-19, the state still has a way to go to reach herd immunity, officials said Thursday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said trends in COVID-19 cases nationwide and in Oklahoma are continuing to fall.

According to data released Thursday, the current seven-day average of new, confirmed cases was 1,181 — 58% lower than the peak number reported on Aug. 30, Frye said.

The state has 702 patients in hospitals, which is 51.6% lower than the state’s peak number of hospitalizations, and 223 inpatients in intensive care, which is 45% than the peak of 407 in late August.

“We hope that this will be maintained in the coming weeks and hold steady throughout the fall,” he said.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health gave the update on COVID-19 during a virtual press conference.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said at least 70% of the state needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity and that “we have a way to go.”

“Ideally, we would be beyond that,” Reed said. “We would have more than that to really ensure we have good protection against a resurgence of COVID.”