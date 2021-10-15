 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID is trending down in Oklahoma, but herd immunity remains elusive, health officials say
0 Comments

COVID is trending down in Oklahoma, but herd immunity remains elusive, health officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101521-tul-nws-covid-p1

Some 4,290,212 vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 1.9 million Oklahomans having completed the full vaccination series, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said said Thursday.

 Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — While Oklahoma is making improvements in reducing the spread of COVID-19, the state still has a way to go to reach herd immunity, officials said Thursday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said trends in COVID-19 cases nationwide and in Oklahoma are continuing to fall.

According to data released Thursday, the current seven-day average of new, confirmed cases was 1,181 — 58% lower than the peak number reported on Aug. 30, Frye said.

The state has 702 patients in hospitals, which is 51.6% lower than the state’s peak number of hospitalizations, and 223 inpatients in intensive care, which is 45% than the peak of 407 in late August.

“We hope that this will be maintained in the coming weeks and hold steady throughout the fall,” he said.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health gave the update on COVID-19 during a virtual press conference.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said at least 70% of the state needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity and that “we have a way to go.”

“Ideally, we would be beyond that,” Reed said. “We would have more than that to really ensure we have good protection against a resurgence of COVID.”

Some 4,290,212 vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 1.9 million Oklahomans having completed the full vaccination series, he said.

“This includes 48.6% of the total population, 60.1% of the adult population, 80.7% of the 65-plus population,” Reed said.

Featured video: “We may not be ble to achieve herd immunity, OU Health COVID expert says

COVID-19's delta variant can infect fully vaccinated people, who can spread it to others, says Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer with the University of Oklahoma

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News