COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots

“We have sufficient vaccine supply, which was an issue we had with the first rollout,” Reed said. “And we have many access points around the state, so, no, I do not anticipate that will happen.

“We will be prepared to ramp up our operations to get more larger-scale pod opportunities. We learned a lot from the initial rollout.”

Reed said older Oklahomans and health care workers should receive the third dose first.

“And then it will open up to all Oklahomans,” Reed said.

Immunocompromised people are currently eligible for a third dose of an mRNA vaccine. They include active recipients of treatment for cancer and recipients of organ or stem cell transplants.

A recent survey showed that the state had 5,913 staffed hospital beds stateside, with 946 designated as ICU beds, said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

The survey also showed 296 staffed pediatric beds, with 53 of them pediatric ICU beds, Frye said.

As of Thursday, 1,309 staffed beds were occupied by a patient with COVID-19, representing 22% of staffed beds, Frye said.