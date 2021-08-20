COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health expects the administration of COVID-19 booster shots to go more smoothly than the initial vaccine rollout.
“Yesterday, health officials recommended third doses of mRNA vaccines for all eligible Americans eight months after their second dose to protect against waning or decreasing immunity against variants,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said at a virtual press conference on Thursday.
The state is awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with clinical guidance, Reed said.
“Pending these approvals, the federal administration will allow the general public to access a third dose starting the week of Sept. 20,” Reed said.
The third dose should be accessed eight months after the second dose, Reed said. The date of a person’s second dose is on the person’s vaccination card, he said.
The second-dose date can also be found by using Oklahoma’s immunization records system: https://osiis.health.ok.gov.
Reed said that unlike the long waits initially for the first vaccines, he doesn’t anticipate long waits for the booster shots.
“We have sufficient vaccine supply, which was an issue we had with the first rollout,” Reed said. “And we have many access points around the state, so, no, I do not anticipate that will happen.
“We will be prepared to ramp up our operations to get more larger-scale pod opportunities. We learned a lot from the initial rollout.”
Reed said older Oklahomans and health care workers should receive the third dose first.
“And then it will open up to all Oklahomans,” Reed said.
Immunocompromised people are currently eligible for a third dose of an mRNA vaccine. They include active recipients of treatment for cancer and recipients of organ or stem cell transplants.
A recent survey showed that the state had 5,913 staffed hospital beds stateside, with 946 designated as ICU beds, said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.
The survey also showed 296 staffed pediatric beds, with 53 of them pediatric ICU beds, Frye said.
As of Thursday, 1,309 staffed beds were occupied by a patient with COVID-19, representing 22% of staffed beds, Frye said.
Hospitals are also caring, as usual, for patients without COVID-19, which adds to the challenges in hospitals, Frye said.
“We know these hospital numbers fluctuate and change throughout the day,” he said.
Staffing continues to be an issue, he added.
“In the last 30 days, 92% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have been among individuals who are unvaccinated,” Frye said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated at this time.”
Related video: Health officials call for virus booster shots