Corrections Department sued over alleged Open Records Act violations related to executions

At the request of Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has set execution dates for seven inmates.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board considered a clemency request earlier this month for one of those inmates, John Marion Grant, and declined to recommend that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency.

Grant was convicted of killing prison employee Gay Carter while he was a DOC inmate in Osage County. He stabbed her 16 times.

Grant is set to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Oct. 28.

In his lawsuit, Hodara requested the release of a number of records, including those that are required to be kept by the Department of Corrections under state and federal law.

“The requested records included drug inventories or logs, records containing drug expiration dates, documents related to the quality testing of drugs, as well as documents and correspondence related to the purchase of the drugs,” the lawsuit says.

The Department of Corrections told Hodara it had no documents responsive to his request, according to the lawsuit.