Controversial school voucher bill narrowly passes committee vote

Treat said the measure would make education more competitive.

Hicks said she was confused as to why the measure was being offered when last session lawmakers passed a bill making it easier for students to transfer to other public schools.

Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said parents want different choices for a variety of reasons. Those reasons could be religious, a need for academic excellence, provisions for special needs or to avoid bullying, he said.

Treat said he was open to making changes to the bill.

“For a vast majority of the kids, the best option is going to be a local public school,” Treat said. “Many are served exceedingly well.

“But if they are not served exceedingly well, we can’t force them to stay in that system. I think it would be wrong of us as policy makers to do so.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt has expressed strong support for the measure, but House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said last week that his chamber will not hear the bill if it passes the Senate.