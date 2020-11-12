Contact tracing underway after two Oklahoma House members test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House is working with the State Department of Health on contact tracing after two lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19.
Both lawmakers showed no symptoms and took COVID tests as a requirement to attend events, said House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
One positive member, Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, was sworn in early on Wednesday while in quarantine. Other members who had been in contact with Wallace were also sworn in separately.
Those members did not attend the ceremonial swearing in at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Echols said.
House leadership did not identify the individual members. The members provided statements at the request of the Tulsa World.
Wallace, the House Appropriations and Budget Committee chairman, issued a statement Thursday, saying he was "still asymptomatic and quarantining."
"As a requirement for a trip scheduled this weekend, I took a COVID-19 test," he said. "Immediately upon learning of testing positive, I contacted the Speaker’s Office."
Echols said legislative leaders found out about a second legislator's positive test Thursday.
That representative, Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, did not have a mask on for at least a portion of the ceremonial swearing in.
“I tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies this summer and for that reason had zero reason to believe I was a transmission risk this week,” she said in a written statement. “That is why it is so surprising I tested positive again after the oath ceremony. I am asymptomatic, feel fine and only took a test because it was required for an event I planned to attend Thursday.”
She said she notified House leadership and is participating in contact tracing.
House members are required to be sworn in inside the House chamber, so two ceremonies were held in which lawmakers were brought into the chamber in smaller groups to comply with social distancing standards and because the chamber is under construction.
The ceremonial swearing in took place before that on the fourth-floor rotunda.
Many lawmakers and guests at the ceremony were not wearing masks.
Masks were encouraged but not required, said John Estus, a spokesman for Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. Chairs in the rotunda were spaced 6 feet apart, but many observers on the fourth and fifth floors did not adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said he didn’t participate in the ceremonial swearing in. He said he was “appalled” by the number of people he saw who were not wearing masks.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the lack of masks sent a terrible message to the public, especially in light of remarks of Gov. Kevin Stitt and medical experts pleading for the public to wear masks to reduce the spread of the virus.
“It sent a message to the public they have some sort of political choice to make when wearing a mask,” said Virgin, who has sought a statewide mask mandate. “Wearing a mask is not a political statement.”
Featured video
Gallery: Time-travel to last week with election photos taken on expired film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Election Film
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.