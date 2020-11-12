Contact tracing underway after two Oklahoma House members test positive for COVID-19

“I tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies this summer and for that reason had zero reason to believe I was a transmission risk this week,” she said in a written statement. “That is why it is so surprising I tested positive again after the oath ceremony. I am asymptomatic, feel fine and only took a test because it was required for an event I planned to attend Thursday.”

She said she notified House leadership and is participating in contact tracing.

House members are required to be sworn in inside the House chamber, so two ceremonies were held in which lawmakers were brought into the chamber in smaller groups to comply with social distancing standards and because the chamber is under construction.

The ceremonial swearing in took place before that on the fourth-floor rotunda.

Many lawmakers and guests at the ceremony were not wearing masks.

Masks were encouraged but not required, said John Estus, a spokesman for Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. Chairs in the rotunda were spaced 6 feet apart, but many observers on the fourth and fifth floors did not adhere to social distancing guidelines.