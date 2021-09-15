 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consultants contracted to help Oklahoma allocate $3.2 billion in COVID funds
0 Comments

Consultants contracted to help Oklahoma allocate $3.2 billion in COVID funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Houston

A consulting company founded by Melissa McLawhorn Houston, a former Stitt administration member, will be paid $10,000 for a yearlong contract to help Oklahoma disburse federal pandemic relief funds. Guidehouse, which is helping more than 30 states, cities and counties with COVID aid, will be paid $383,930 through American Rescue Plan funds. 

 Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Local and national consulting firms will help state lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt's office solicit proposals for the stimulus funds designed to help Oklahoma recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, vet and rank the projects and ensure spending follows federal rules.

Click here to read more at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription to access.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At Kabul airport, remnants of US war bear testimony to chaotic exit

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News