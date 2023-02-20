CLAREMORE — Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen said Monday that he would be "very reluctant" to send more aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Brecheen told about 100 people packed into a room at the Claremore Conference Center that "we've made it too easy" for European nations "with this in their own back yards not to take this seriously for their own national security."

Quickly switching gears, Brecheen said, "Our national security is in play at our southern border."

The notion that the United States should leave Ukrainian assistance to America's NATO allies in Europe is becoming more popular with some conservatives and was well-received Monday. Brecheen reminded his listeners of former President Donald Trump's lecturing of European nations and repeated the claim that most have not lived up to their financial obligations to the NATO alliance.

Asked earlier whether he favored the United States disengaging from Ukraine, Brecheen said, "Right now, it's easy for Europe to say, ‘America, continue your level of expenditure,’ and for them not to have more skin in the game. As long as America continues to carry the bulk of the weight, Europe itself is not going to."

Asked how Europe would do that, given that the United States is by far the world's largest military hardware manufacturer and the next two are Russia and China, Brecheen said, "Over the last decade in conservative ideology, there's been an awakening — an understanding of sorts — that the military industrial complex is a real thing."

According to Germany's Kiel Institute, the U.S. has provided the majority of military aid to Ukraine but Europe has given more support overall. Measured as a percentage of gross domestic product, the U.S. ranks 29th for contributions to the Ukrainian defense. Estonia and Latvia are the top two, followed by Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Brecheen maintained that the continued arrival of illegal immigrants through Mexico is a greater direct threat to the U.S. than Russia's invasion and war in Ukraine. He is not alone in that belief, and the influx has at times been overwhelming for local authorities in Texas, Arizona and California. It is not, however, comparable to a military invasion.

Brecheen agreed with some in the audience who believe that President Joe Biden deserves impeachment for failing to secure the border.

More broadly, Brecheen said the balance of power among the three branches of the federal government is far out of whack, with the judiciary and chief executive wielding too much power and Congress not exercising enough.

He thinks at least part of the equation could change in the coming months as Congress negotiates an agreement to prevent default on the nation's bills.

"The debt ceiling ahead of us gives us the ability to hardball," he said. "The major spending reforms since 1985 … have always been up against the debt ceiling. … When we get to June, these conversations are going to be had."

Photos: In Ukraine, searing images capture a year of war