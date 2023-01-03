 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Congressman-elect Josh Brecheen among those blocking McCarthy speakership

  • Updated
  • 0

New 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen's first act in the U.S. House of Representatives was to join the Republican bloc denying his party's leader the speakership.

Brecheen voted for Indiana Rep. Jim Banks on the first ballot and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday's two subsequent votes. It was the first time in 100 years the majority party's leader was not elected speaker on the first ballot.

Oklahoma's other four members, all Republicans, voted for McCarthy on all three ballots.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

"My message to Leader McCarthy has been — and continues to be — that to obtain my support for Speaker, transformative rule changes that stop out-of-control spending and address our debt loading must occur," Brecheen said in a written statement after a third ballot failed to secure McCarthy the House's top spot.

Brecheen's early vote in the alphabetical roll call called to mind a similar one by former 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine 10 years earlier. Bridenstine cast the first Republican ballot against then-Speaker John Boehner, although that intraparty revolt failed to stop Boehner from being elected on the first ballot.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In 1997, then-2nd District Congressman (and later U.S. Sen.) Tom Coburn was involved in an uprising against Speaker Newt Gingrich that contributed to Gingrich's ultimate downfall.

Brecheen, an Antlers rancher and construction company owner, later worked for Coburn's Senate office as a field representative.

"Though Leader McCarthy offered some positive rule changes to the House Freedom Caucus … they are not concrete reforms that will lead to a true change in our trajectory towards bankruptcy," said Brecheen, who associated himself with the Freedom Caucus during his 2022 campaign.

"A person’s history is the greatest predictor of future behavior. Leader McCarthy’s past voting record supporting major spending bills as part of the Republican leadership for the past decade gives me pause. Without substantive rules changes that would guide Leader McCarthy on spending, I must vote as I have until we have a better deal for your children."

"Who will blink first?" Hear why the vote for speaker is taking so long

CNN's Many Raju speaks to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who makes it clear he will not be voting for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the next House speaker.
010423-tul-nws-brecheen-josh

Brecheen

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tribes need revenue. States keep taking it.

Tribes need revenue. States keep taking it.

State and local governments often tax economic activity on tribal land, reducing what tribes can collect to fund services for their citizens. It’s the latest variation on centuries of wealth extraction.

Watch Now: Related Video

Egypt recovers 2,700-year-old sarcophagus lid from US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert