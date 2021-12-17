Committee recommends first $9.5 million in Oklahoma ARPA expenditures

A joint legislative committee has recommended the first $9.5 million in expenditures from the state's $1.87 billion American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

The committee recommended $7.5 million for expanding behavioral health capacity at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital emergency department in Oklahoma City and $2 million to build a statewide broadband asset map.

The later is a preliminary step to expanding broadband availability, particularly in rural Oklahoma.

The recommendations from the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding now go to a steering committee composed of legislative and executive leaders. Gov. Kevin Stitt has the final say on all decisions.

“The Legislature is taking a methodical approach and following an arduous process,” Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, co-chairman of the committee, said in a press release. “We value public input and want Oklahomans to know we are here and ready to hear what they have to say. These decisions will impact many generations to come.”