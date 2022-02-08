Committee passes bill for 12 weeks' paid maternity leave for teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel passed a measure Tuesday that would give teachers 12 paid weeks of maternity leave.

The measure, Senate Bill 703 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, passed the Senate Education Committee by a vote of 12-1 and now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

The measure would apply to a full-time district employee who has been employed for at least one year and who worked at least 1,250 hours during the prior year, according to the measure.

The 12 weeks of paid leave would have to be used in the 12 months following the birth of the child and would expire after that period, according to the measure.

It would not replace or be in addition to sick leave due to pregnancy.

Pugh called it a pro-life measure supporting mothers.

The specific cost of the measure was not immediately known.

Pugh said it was not his intent to pass an unfunded mandate to schools and wanted legislative appropriations for the measure.

“We want to make sure we have the money put into the budget if this bill does become law,” he said.