Committed to serve: Oklahoma health commissioner take reins in pandemic after late military career

  • Updated
Lance Frye

Commissioner of Health Lance Frye has spent the last six months helping lead the state through the virus outbreak.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

In May, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed a soft-spoken former OB-GYN to lead the Oklahoma State Department of Health and its 2,700 employees.

As Oklahoma’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, 57, has spent the past six months helping lead the state through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Col. Frye previously served as the state air surgeon and senior medical officer for the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

“In the military, we’re used to dealing with the chain of command, and I’m just glad that somebody is willing to step up during this time and take responsibility for their decisions.”

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may ne required.

Video: Dr. Lance Frye speaks on Regional Medical Response System

