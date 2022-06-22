 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Commissioners of the Land Office secretary asked by candidate to resign

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond on Friday said Commissioners of the Land Office Secretary Elliott Chambers needs to resign.

The Tulsa World reported earlier this month that an internal auditor with the agency was fired and received a settlement after raising questions about a potential conflict of interest between Chambers and Victorum Capital, which was hired by the agency.

The internal auditor said in notes provided to the Tulsa World via an open records request to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s office that Chambers had an existing, personal investment relationship with the company that had never been disclosed to the five commissioners of the Land Office.

Hofmeister serves on the five-member board.

“It is clear to me that Secretary Chambers has an untenable personal conflict and should immediately resign from his position as secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office,” Drummond said.

People are also reading…

Chambers has failed to provide character and integrity, Drummond said.

“If he refuses to do the right thing and vacate his position, then I hope the commissioners will relieve him of his duties as soon as possible,” he said.

“The scandals in state government are mounting, and we need an attorney general who will aggressively fight corruption and protect our tax dollars.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor could not be reached for comment. He faces Drummond in the June 28 primary.

Chambers declined to comment.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dark money campaign hits state auditor race

Dark money campaign hits state auditor race

Records show independent expenditures for Cindy Bird's Republican primary opponent, Steven McQuillen, of more than $280,000. In addition, at least three statewide mailers, each of which could cost as much as $100,000, have gone out supporting McQuillen or opposing Byrd.

Cherokee Nation restoring Oklahoma flag to sites

Cherokee Nation restoring Oklahoma flag to sites

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that while he personally does not believe the Oklahoma flag should be flown over the tribe’s properties, he would reinstate its full-time use at all Cherokee Nation sites effective immediately. 

Dark money pours into state races

Dark money pours into state races

With Democrats having few primaries and Libertarians none at all, virtually all of the money has been spent on intraparty Republican warfare.

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert