Commissioners of the Land Office secretary asked by candidate to resign

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond on Friday said Commissioners of the Land Office Secretary Elliott Chambers needs to resign.

The Tulsa World reported earlier this month that an internal auditor with the agency was fired and received a settlement after raising questions about a potential conflict of interest between Chambers and Victorum Capital, which was hired by the agency.

The internal auditor said in notes provided to the Tulsa World via an open records request to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s office that Chambers had an existing, personal investment relationship with the company that had never been disclosed to the five commissioners of the Land Office.

Hofmeister serves on the five-member board.

“It is clear to me that Secretary Chambers has an untenable personal conflict and should immediately resign from his position as secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office,” Drummond said.

Chambers has failed to provide character and integrity, Drummond said.

“If he refuses to do the right thing and vacate his position, then I hope the commissioners will relieve him of his duties as soon as possible,” he said.

“The scandals in state government are mounting, and we need an attorney general who will aggressively fight corruption and protect our tax dollars.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor could not be reached for comment. He faces Drummond in the June 28 primary.

Chambers declined to comment.

