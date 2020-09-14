Color-coded COVID maps? Oklahomans can take their pick of versions

“We developed it initially for people to use in communities, but it’s a great tool for us to use, as well,” Frye said. “So that’s why we came up with that red piece from the very beginning. We’ve had it all along, but that was really for us to try to use as a warning system for us.”

Previously, public health officials in Oklahoma had called the state’s alert system unhelpful in part because it failed to use local or regional hospital data to pair with the county new case rates for its high-risk designation.

The state on Friday launched a portion of its revamped COVID-19 alert map that now relies on regional rather than statewide hospital data as the gate for a county to enter the red, or high-risk, category. The map’s legend contains the updated trigger points, but the map itself remains defined by county and not hospital region.

All other colors of the map are based on each individual county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per capita.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has privately produced weekly state-level reports since June 29 that assess COVID-19 spread in each county.