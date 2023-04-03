The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed its first regular Senate bill on Monday, and it wasn’t about what some people might think.

Not education. Not guns. Not anything to do with the budget. Not even culture wars.

The subject was college athletics.

Senate Bill 840, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, was described by House author Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, as high-priority because it deals with name, image, likeness — the new endorsements phenomenon known as NIL — and Oklahoma colleges and universities will be at a serious disadvantage if the Legislature doesn’t act quickly.

“This is something that OU and OSU agree we need to do, and we need to do it fast for the betterment of our student athletes,” Echols said in response to a question.

SB 840 removes virtually all restrictions on who can represent athletes in NIL negotiations and provides cover for the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and other institutions that have set up what are known as collectives to help student-athletes navigate these largely uncharted waters without jeopardizing their eligibility.

Repeal of a current requirement that representatives be licensed attorneys attracted the most concern, particularly from Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, who is one.

“Wouldn’t it be better for a seasoned lawyer to represent these 17-year-olds, as opposed to Uncle Bob who thinks he knows everything?” Lowe asked.

Echols, who is also an attorney, agreed but said, “If we were to put that into Oklahoma law, the No. 4-ranked (football) recruiting class in the nation for the Oklahoma Sooners, you would lose about half of them. They would not come to the University of Oklahoma.”

Until the NCAA “or its successor” imposes national rules, Echols said, trying to do so at the state level “ensures noncompetitive(ness).”

NIL allows athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses by third parties, and in some cases has led to multimillion-dollar contracts for star college and even high school athletes.

Universities have tried to bring some degree of order to the situation through the collectives, which are intended to work in the interests of the student-athletes and especially those participating in sports other than football and basketball.

“It’s easy to talk about that quarterback who’s going to get $1 million. What we’re forgetting about is that volleyball player, that softball player, that tennis player that’s getting $500, $1,500, $2,500 — they don’t have the money … to give to an attorney,” said Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton.

The bill passed easily, 84-5, but despite the stated urgency to get SB 840 to the governor, Echols’s floor amendment means it must go back to the Senate for further consideration.

Also Monday, the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education sent the Senate teacher pay raise, SB 482 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, to the full committee.

House Speaker Charles McCall had at one point suggested that he might hold up Senate education bills, especially after that chamber rewrote two major House education bills.

SB 482 provides annual pay increases of $3,000 to $6,000. Republicans tabled a Democrat committee substitute that would have doubled those amounts.

Not heard Monday was Pugh’s SB 364, which would provide up to eight weeks of paid maternity leave for school employees. That leaves SB 364’s future in doubt, given that the Education subcommittee is not scheduled to meet again.

