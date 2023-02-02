OKLAHOMA CITY — Animal rights supporters say Oklahoma law enforcement is not doing enough to crack down on illegal cockfighting.

On Nov. 5, 2002, voters passed with a 56% to 44% vote State Question 687, which banned cockfighting in the state.

But despite that, cockfighting is widespread in Oklahoma, said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy.

The barbaric practice involves putting animals in a pit with razor sharp swords, long knives or curved picks on their legs to maximize blood letting, Pacelle said. Revenue is generated by entry fees and betting, he said.

People watch animals die for amusement, Pacelle said, adding that he is deeply disturbed by a lack of enforcement of the law at either the state or the federal level, adding that officials have been provided evidence about the continuing practice.

Drew Edmondson, a former district attorney and Oklahoma attorney general, said it is humiliating and distressing to see the blatant law violations in his state.

Edmondson is co-chairman of the National Law Enforcement Council of Animal Wellness Action.

“It is a federal felony to buy, sell, deliver or possess any bird with the intent to engage the bird in a cockfight, and that’s clearly what we’re seeing,” Edmondson said.

Edmondson said the Legislature should start funding rewards for information and provide commendations for law enforcement agencies that take action. He also said the state should increase the penalties for cockfighting.

The group takes issue with House Bill 2530, by Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, which seeks to decriminalize cockfighting. Humphrey could not be reached for comment.​