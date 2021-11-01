Chronic pain, opioid prescription law changes topic of legislative study streaming online Monday

Oklahoma lawmakers are looking into the results of a 2018 law change that limited how pain patients may receive opioid prescriptions from their providers.

Rep. John Tally, R-Stillwater, requested the interim study regarding the effects of the “rapid reduction of opioid prescribing” on pain treatments for Oklahomans. The meeting will be streamed online at https://okhouse.gov/Video.

“A few years back, we had a knee jerk reaction to (reports of) overdoses, and it was very easy to blame everything on the overdoses to opioids,” Tally said in an interview Friday. “So we cut off a lot of the good, positive effects of opioids that a lot of people need to function.”

Several patients living with chronic pain have been invited to present their stories, as well, before the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee. Other presenters include Dr. Steven Drabek, a family medicine and palliative care specialist in Oklahoma City; Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner; and Tamera Stewart, advocate and pain sufferer.