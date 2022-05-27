 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Choosing Childbirth' money went mostly to salaries, audit of Oklahoma anti-abortion program finds

Choosing Childbirth Act

Oklahoma's Choosing Childbirth Act was created by Republican lawmakers to support organizations across the state that offer adoption services, counseling and other social services for pregnant women who might be considering an abortion.

OKLAHOMA CITY — When a newly created nonprofit won a contract with the state to administer millions of dollars to crisis pregnancy centers across Oklahoma as part of a plan by lawmakers to reduce abortion procedures by encouraging women to carry their pregnancy to term, it pledged to help 9,300 women in less than 16 months.

But records show only 524 women were served as the organization spent twice as much on its own administrative costs and salaries as it did on supporting anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers across the state.

