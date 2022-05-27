'Choosing Childbirth' money went mostly to salaries, audit of Oklahoma anti-abortion program finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — When a newly created nonprofit won a contract with the state to administer millions of dollars to crisis pregnancy centers across Oklahoma as part of a plan by lawmakers to reduce abortion procedures by encouraging women to carry their pregnancy to term, it pledged to help 9,300 women in less than 16 months.
But records show only 524 women were served as the organization spent twice as much on its own administrative costs and salaries as it did on supporting anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers across the state.
"Teachers, administrators, school staff — absolutely we should ensure that some of them are armed." — Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education Ryan Walters, who is a candidate for state superintendent #oklaed
Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
HB 4327, which allows lawsuits against abortion providers at any point after fertilization, is similar to one enacted by Texas a year ago, except the Texas law makes abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.
Oklahoma's Choosing Childbirth Act was created by Republican lawmakers to support organizations across the state that offer adoption services, counseling and other social services for pregnant women who might be considering an abortion.