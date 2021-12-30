Choctaws can hunt, fish on reservation without state licenses starting Saturday

“We’ve always had a good relationship with the state with respect to hunting and fishing, but we’re exercising our God-given right as Choctaw people,” Tribal Council Speaker Thomas Williston said. “I feel it is a sad state of affairs nowadays that we have had to go to extremes such as this.”

As approved, the measure only applies to Choctaw Nation citizens who hunt or fish within the reservation boundaries, which covers almost 11,000 square miles in southeastern Oklahoma. Those citizens will be required to complete a hunter safety course and register any kills via an online portal before taking the animals to a processor or taxidermist.

Bag limits will still apply under the terms of the tribe’s legal code, and federal guidelines will still be in place for duck stamps.

Additionally, hunting and fishing are still prohibited on private property without the owner’s permission. Nontribal citizens will still be required to have a valid state-issued license to hunt or fish within the reservation.