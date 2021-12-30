Choctaws can hunt, fish on reservation without state licenses starting Saturday

With its hunting and fishing compact with the state of Oklahoma set to expire on Friday, the Choctaw Nation is asserting its treaty rights to allow its citizens to hunt and fish within its reservation boundaries.
At a special meeting Thursday morning in Tuskahoma, the Choctaw Nation’s Tribal Council voted unanimously to amend the tribe’s fish, game and wildlife code to allow Choctaw citizens to use their tribal identification cards in lieu of state-issued hunting or fishing licenses within the Choctaw Nation’s reservation.
Along with the Cherokee Nation, the Choctaw Nation signed a hunting and fishing license compact with the state in 2016. Under its terms, each tribe bought licenses in bulk at a discounted rate that were then distributed to their citizens for free.
According to figures published by the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, the Cherokee Nation’s compact generated $32 million for the state, while the Choctaw Nation’s compact generated $6 million.
However, the two tribes and the state were not able to agree on renewal terms, prompting Thursday’s vote. Principal Chief Gary Batton signed the bill Thursday, and the new measure goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
“We’ve always had a good relationship with the state with respect to hunting and fishing, but we’re exercising our God-given right as Choctaw people,” Tribal Council Speaker Thomas Williston said. “I feel it is a sad state of affairs nowadays that we have had to go to extremes such as this.”
As approved, the measure only applies to Choctaw Nation citizens who hunt or fish within the reservation boundaries, which covers almost 11,000 square miles in southeastern Oklahoma. Those citizens will be required to complete a hunter safety course and register any kills via an online portal before taking the animals to a processor or taxidermist.
Bag limits will still apply under the terms of the tribe’s legal code, and federal guidelines will still be in place for duck stamps.
Additionally, hunting and fishing are still prohibited on private property without the owner’s permission. Nontribal citizens will still be required to have a valid state-issued license to hunt or fish within the reservation.
Choctaw Nation officials noted during the meeting that the tribe has a positive working relationship with area game wardens. However, Batton said the tribe is prepared to defend any Choctaw Nation citizen facing attempted prosecution through the state court system for hunting or fishing on the reservation without a state-issued license.
“We will use our tribal lawyers to defend that, because I think they (tribal citizens) should have that right," the chief said.
The Choctaw Nation has about 10,000 enrolled citizens. Its reservation includes all of Atoka, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties, plus portions of Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Pontotoc counties.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to comment Thursday afternoon.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order on Dec. 21 with terms similar to those approved Thursday morning by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.