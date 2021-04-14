Chickasaws question Gov. Stitt's rhetoric about McGirt impact

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is using “overtly political rhetoric” to exaggerate some of the problems encountered as criminal jurisdiction is reshaped in eastern Oklahoma in the wake of last year’s momentous U.S. Supreme Court decision, the Chickasaw Nation says.

“While differences over historic rulings are to be expected, the Oklahoma Governor has sensationalized and exaggerated accounts of transitional challenges, which actions have heightened political concerns over the process and undermined faith in law,” the tribe told the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in a legal brief Monday.

“To be clear: The Oklahoma Governor’s overtly political rhetoric is unhelpful, misleading and divisive.”

Carly Atchison, a spokesperson for Stitt, said Tuesday: “Oklahoma’s tribes are valued partners, but Governor Stitt believes the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt represents an unprecedented assault on the sovereignty of Oklahoma and threatens the future of the state.