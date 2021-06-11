Cherokee Nation 'working together' to help elders apply online for $2,000 COVID-19 assistance payments

About 38% of Cherokee Nation citizens have applied for pandemic assistance since late May, and the tribe will soon host drive-through community events focused on assisting elders with more applications.

Legislation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin signed May 27 promised a $2,000 lump sum payment to each of the more than 392,000 Cherokee citizens. As of Friday, nearly 150,000 had applied for their share.

But the tribe wants to ensure that its elders aren't being left behind in a wave of new technology, so it's living out the name of its online application portal — Gaduji means "working together."

“We know some of our elders may lack the technology to register online or have barriers to connectivity, so the Cherokee Nation is coming to their community to assist,” Hoskin said in a release.

“Putting our elders first is the Cherokee way, and we know many of our elders have been especially impacted by COVID-19 with higher utility and food costs. Our staff will be out in full force to ensure that our elders do not miss out on the COVID-19 assistance payments that the Cherokee Nation is offering.”