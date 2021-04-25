Cherokee Nation working to save historic documents and artifacts from 'state of emergency'

On the last day of December 1838, President Martin Van Buren signed a land title giving the Cherokee Nation ownership of 13.5 million acres in what is now the state of Oklahoma.
Beyond the historical significance, the document itself is a work of art with decorative American flags, six-pointed stars, laurels and other symbols.
“It’s one of the most-prized possessions of the Cherokee Nation,” said Travis Owens, the tribe’s director of cultural tourism.
For nearly 60 years, the land title and other invaluable artifacts from Cherokee history have been preserved at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Park Hill, six miles south of downtown Tahlequah. But the tribal Council recently declared a “state of emergency” for the collection due to aging infrastructure and outdated environmental controls.
Cherokee Nation Businesses is now working on a state-of-the-art storage facility that will open in late summer 2021 at Cherokee Springs Plaza, a 154-acre retail, dining and entertainment district on the south side of Tahlequah. The new facility will include a 5,000-square-foot fireproof and storm-resistant vault with environmental controls, as well as two research rooms for artists and scholars.
In the meantime, officials are working on long-term plans for the old Heritage Center.
The goal is to create “a world-class destination that protects, preserves and promotes Cherokee Nation’s history and culture,” Owens said.
"What we're really excited about is that for so long, this collection has been in the basement of the Cherokee Heritage Center. And so this new environment is going to allow, for the first time, access to the collection to our citizens and artisans, students and community members, so the collection can actually be used for research purposes."
Dating back centuries, the collection includes thousands of archival documents and historic artifacts ranging from portraits and textiles to pottery and baskets.
The new storage facility will be open to researchers, but the collection won't be on public display, Owens said. That presumably will be part of future plans that are still being discussed.
“Responsible stewardship of our tribe’s irreplaceable artifacts means we must invest in world-class archival conservation measures,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We are taking these important, strategic steps in order to ensure long-term preservation.
"As we continue long-range planning for the Cherokee Heritage Center, we can properly house these rare and historic objects until they are ready to return to their permanent home.”