Cherokee Nation working to save historic documents and artifacts from 'state of emergency'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The goal is to create “a world-class destination that protects, preserves and promotes Cherokee Nation’s history and culture,” Owens said.

"What we're really excited about is that for so long, this collection has been in the basement of the Cherokee Heritage Center. And so this new environment is going to allow, for the first time, access to the collection to our citizens and artisans, students and community members, so the collection can actually be used for research purposes."

Dating back centuries, the collection includes thousands of archival documents and historic artifacts ranging from portraits and textiles to pottery and baskets.

The new storage facility will be open to researchers, but the collection won't be on public display, Owens said. That presumably will be part of future plans that are still being discussed.

“Responsible stewardship of our tribe’s irreplaceable artifacts means we must invest in world-class archival conservation measures,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We are taking these important, strategic steps in order to ensure long-term preservation.

"As we continue long-range planning for the Cherokee Heritage Center, we can properly house these rare and historic objects until they are ready to return to their permanent home.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.