Cherokee Nation wants to create its own hunting and fishing reserves in northeast Oklahoma

Looking to create the modern tribe’s first hunting and fishing areas, the Cherokee Nation plans to set aside more than 4,000 acres of land spread across three counties in northeastern Oklahoma.
The proposal will need to be approved by the tribe’s legislative council, but Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. recently introduced a bill to designate certain areas “for the beneficial use of Cherokee citizens, conservation of natural resources and preservation of Cherokee culture and traditions.”
The tribe plans to use woodlands in Sequoyah County and Craig County for hunting and fishing, while an area in Adair County will be dedicated for “cultural use.”
“Providing the Cherokee people with hunting and fishing reserves,” Hoskin said, “is another way we can practice tradition as good stewards of our land.”
For now, the Cherokee nature reserves will follow the rest of Oklahoma’s bag limits and hunting seasons, in accordance with an existing hunting and fishing compact with the state. But the tribe is in the process of developing its own regulations for land management, which will include controlled hunts and likely a draw system to ensure conservation of wildlife, said Chad Harsha, the tribe’s secretary of natural resources.
“Under the act,” Harsha said, “the preserves will be set aside for use by Cherokee citizens and their families to engage in hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreation.”
The hunting and fishing won’t be just for sport, either. It will help reduce food insecurity within the tribe, officials said.
“Our citizens regularly ask where they can go to hunt and fish, and now these reserves will fill that void and put to use our citizens’ Cherokee Nation-issued hunting and fishing licenses,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
“We envision some of this space can also serve for teaching workshops from time to time to those beginners or less-experienced hunters or fishermen.”
The nature reserve in Sequoyah County will also include an area for Cherokee citizens to self-quarantine if they have been exposed to COVID-19, officials said.
