Cherokee Nation to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to tribal members next week

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cherokee Nation will receive and begin distributing 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

Tribal officials released a phased priority plan for allocating the vaccine, with frontline health care workers, emergency responders, speakers of the Cherokee language, Cherokee National Treasures — people who have made significant contributions to the preservation of the tribe's art, language, and culture — and those over the age of 65 receiving the first doses in Phase 1.

Phase 2 includes Cherokee Nation nonhealth-care critical staff, such as teachers and child care staff, as well as patients with underlying health conditions.

Phase 3 will be the general Cherokee population and users of the Cherokee Nation Health Services, according to a press release.

