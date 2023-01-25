Cherokee Nation ramping up needle exchange program

The Cherokee Nation is stepping up efforts this week to promote a needle-exchange program to fight drug addiction across northeastern Oklahoma, following a strategy that tribal officials admit might seem “counterintuitive.”

The tribe has been operating the Harm Reduction Program clinic quietly for about six months, but Cherokee leaders recently toured the operation in Tahlequah to bring it more publicity. Working with tribal and nontribal residents alike, the program hands out sterile syringes while taking used syringes for safe disposal, officials said.

It “seems counterintuitive at first” to give needles to drug users, said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. But research indicates that the program helps people overcome addiction in the long run, he said.

“If you create an environment in which people feel safe and create an environment in which there is no judgment when they walk in the door, you create opportunities to talk about a path to recovery,” Hoskin said. “Those opportunities might not have existed before. And I think it does the opposite of encouraging drug use.”

In addition to syringes, the clinic will provide fentanyl test strips, Narcan nasal spray, HIV and hepatitis C testing, and referrals to drug-treatment programs, along with basic clothing and hygiene kits, officials said.

With help from a federal grant, the tribe set aside about $3 million to open the facility, which serves everyone — Cherokee citizens and noncitizens alike.

“Our philosophy is that drug use in a community is everyone’s problem,” Hoskin said. “And it certainly cuts across political lines in terms of citizenship in different nations, and it cuts across racial lines and cuts across demographics.”

Oklahoma’s hepatitis C prevalence is more than twice the national average due largely to injection drug use, according to federal studies.

Hepatitis C can’t be eliminated without needle exchange programs, said Dr. Jorge Mera, who has been working on the Cherokee Nation’s hepatitis C elimination program for seven years.

“When I was told that the Cherokee Nation was developing a harm-reduction syringe services program,” Mera said. “I saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe now we can really eliminate HCV from our communities.”

