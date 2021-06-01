Cherokee Nation opens applications for $2,000 payments to enrolled citizens today

The Cherokee Nation announced applications for $2,000 payments to enrolled citizens would open at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Tribal Council members approved legislation last week laying out a framework for how the tribe will spend $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, including providing $2,000 to every enrolled Cherokee citizen, regardless of age, income level or place of residence.

Citizens may sign in at gadugiportal.cherokee.org to apply for a single $2,000 payment.

The Cherokee Nation, with more than 392,000 enrolled citizens, is the second largest federally recognized tribe in the country. Direct assistance checks alone — totaling about $785 million — will account for about 43% of the tribe’s ARPA funds.

The tribe's other remaining ARPA funds include $80 million for a new anti-poverty initiative, $65 million for broadband infrastructure, $5 million for vaccine education and outreach, $4 million for personal protective equipment and $15 million for food security.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}