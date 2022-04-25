Cherokee Nation confident in opposition to state's call for concurrent jurisdiction in Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. expressed confidence Monday that tribes would prevail in their latest legal battle before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding tribal sovereignty.

Hoskin made his comments while speaking virtually to local media regarding oral arguments scheduled for Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case with both tribal and state sovereignty implications.

“We feel confident in our position,” Hoskin said. “We look forward to another victory before the Supreme Court of the United States, but in the meantime we’ll continue to do that vital work of governing and creating a criminal justice system that is fair for everyone.”

The case before the Supreme Court is known as State of Oklahoma v. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta.

Last year, the state of Oklahoma appealed a state appellate court ruling in Castro-Huerta’s case, as well as appellate rulings in at least 30 other cases, regarding whether the state still has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians within Indian Country and whether the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma should be overruled entirely.

The Supreme Court in January agreed to take up the jurisdiction issue but turned away a request to consider overturning McGirt in its entirety.

The landmark McGirt ruling, issued in July 2020, determined that the Muscogee Nation's reservation was never dissolved by Congress and that the state has no jurisdiction over major criminal offenses committed by American Indians within the boundaries of that reservation.

State courts have since interpreted the decision to extend to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole reservations and to include cases involving American Indian victims of major crimes committed by non-Indians.

Hoskin, who directed nearly all of his comments at Gov. Kevin Stitt and his attempts to overturn the McGirt ruling, said a ruling for the state would “turn back the clock” on jurisdictional law across Indian Country.

“I don’t believe he will be successful because, again, the law is on our side; the facts are on our side,” Hoskin said. “It would be refreshing if the governor would join us in doing the constructive and difficult, at times, work of governing and crafting a criminal justice system that is fair for everyone.”

In the Castro-Huerta case, the state of Oklahoma is appealing a ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in a McGirt-related case that determined that Congress has generally delegated all criminal jurisdiction for major crimes involving American Indians to the federal government when the crime occurs within the reservation boundaries of a tribal nation.

State officials in court filings claim that federal law does not preempt state criminal jurisdiction over non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.

Oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The case has drawn interest from a variety of sources.

In addition to a friend-of-the-court filing from the Five Tribes of Eastern Oklahoma, others backing the status quo include a group of former U.S. attorneys, federal Indian law scholars, the Navajo Nation and U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on behalf of the U.S. government.

Those backing the state of Oklahoma include the city of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police, the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau and the state of Texas.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill, during her comments to the media on Monday, talked about state claims that crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians on reservation land would go unpunished if the state were not permitted to file charges.

Hill quoted from the tribe’s friend-of-the-court brief to the Supreme Court, where it cited only a 36% clearance rate by state prosecutors in violent crime cases in 2019.

“Regardless of the state’s failure to protect Indian victims, the law is still clear: These questions of sovereignty and jurisdiction are the responsibility of Congress, and the United States has exclusive jurisdiction over non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians within a reservation,” Hill said.

