 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announces he has COVID

  • Updated
  • 0
090122-tul-nws-hoskincovid-p1

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin is isolating after a positive COVID-19 test.

 Tulsa World file

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, he announced Tuesday.

Hoskin's family had already begun isolating late last week after a confirmed COVID exposure, he said in a news release.

"Because I am fully up to date on my COVID vaccine, I was virtually assured of avoiding hospitalization," Hoskin said in a statement. "Because we have returned to wearing masks indoors due to elevated COVID spread, the risk of me spreading COVID to others before I began isolating last Thursday evening was minimal." 

Hoskin said he is being treated with antiviral medication while working from home. He said that if he is not cleared to attend the Cherokee National Holiday events this weekend, he will announce plans Friday to connect with attendees virtually. Hoskin is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation address during the event.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Princess Diana dies in a car crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert