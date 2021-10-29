Cherokee Nation attorney general disputes state's claim that McGirt ruling has caused 'chaos'

Of the remaining cases, 49 are still under review and 85 were declined, “in part because some do not involve crimes on the Cherokee Reservation or Indian offenders, or have been taken by federal prosecutors” the tribe said.

City of Tulsa officials, in their own friend of the court brief filed last week with the city of Owasso, claimed that it had referred more than 1,100 cases to the Muscogee and Cherokee nations for prosecution and yet its officers had yet to be subpoenaed to testify in any of those cases.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued the following statement in the tribe’s news release concerning the filing of the brief:

“Governor Stitt could have spent the months since the McGirt decision working with tribes and local partners to keep Oklahomans safe. Instead, he has not only refused to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling but has prioritized overturning the decision over solutions that would actually protect public safety.

“Our brief today demonstrates that the governor’s attacks on tribal sovereignty are inconsistent with the law and factually baseless. We hope the court will see through this blatantly political effort, reject the state’s petition, and put an end to the dangerous uncertainty and instability created by the state’s refusal to work with tribes.”